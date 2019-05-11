×
Manchester United News: Darren Fletcher leading the director of football race, could be announced soon 

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
News
106   //    11 May 2019, 06:21 IST

Darren Fletcher could be appointed as director of football
Darren Fletcher could be appointed as director of football

What's the story?

Manchester United's new director of football could be their former midfielder, Darren Fletcher, according to former Red Devils defender John O'Kane.

In case you didn't know..

Amidst the ongoing crisis at Old Trafford, Manchester United are trying to add a buffer between the manager and board, which has became a common trend among clubs these days. The Red Devils are trying to bring in a new philosophy in order to reclaim their superiority in the English football. Their rivals, Manchester City, appointed Txiki Begiristain as sporting director in 2012.

United have never had director of football before, and they are looking to follow the footprint of their rivals. Darren Fletcher, who featured for Manchester United between 2003 and 2015 could be set to take the role in the coming weeks.

The heart of that matter

Darren Fletcher recently hung up his boots after having a two-year stint with Stoke City. The Scottish International is set to be appointed in the coming weeks. However, he could soon return to United with a different role to play.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has retained the services of Mike Phelan, who was appointed as the assistant manager. Back in April, Norwegian has made a claim that his conversation with Ed Woodward worked and they are looking to hire a new director of football at Manchester United. He said,

"Football has changed and the structure at football clubs has changed.
"Me and Ed and Joel for that matter are of course looking to how can this club be ran as smoothly and as well as possible.
"So we'll see what the club will end up with and I'm happy discussing football with knowledgeable in the right positions anyway."

What's next?

After missing out on Champions League football, Solskjaer's men will take on Cardiff City at Old Trafford on the final day of this season in the Premier League.


Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Darren Fletcher Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ed Woodward
