Manchester United News: David de Gea to become the world's highest-paid goalkeeper

David De Gea is 9th in the list of all-time Premier League appearance makers for Manchester United.

What's the story?

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on a six-year contract with Spain international David de Gea in a deal worth £117 million. The new contract would also see the player earn £375,000 a week.

In case you didn't know...

David de Gea joined Manchester United in 2011 from Atletico Madrid and almost took a year to establish himself in goal for the Red Devils. In the years that followed, the gloveman rose from being a promising starlet to arguably one of the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment.

The Spaniard has won the Manchester United Player of the Season award a record 4 times since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 28-year-old has so far made 362 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions and is the ninth in the list of all-time highest appearance makers for the Old Trafford side in the Premier League.

The heart of the matter

After much thought, the goalkeeper has reportedly decided to put pen on paper for the English giants, thereby making himself the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world.

The backing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the coaches, despite his dismal form towards the end of the season, is believed to be one of the reasons to have prompted De Gea to stay in Manchester United.

The future of David de Gea at Old Trafford was uncertain after the Spaniard rejected a new contract earlier in the summer. After eight glorious years at the club, the shot-stopper was all but expected to leave after having endured a dismal season between the sticks towards the end.

What's next?

Manchester United will now likely extend the stay and highly-rated 22-year-old goalkeeper Dean Henderson before loaning him back to Sheffield United for the remainder of the season.