×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United News: David de Gea to become the world's highest-paid goalkeeper 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
96   //    21 Jul 2019, 13:11 IST

David De Gea is 9th in the list of all-time Premier League appearance makers for Manchester United.
David De Gea is 9th in the list of all-time Premier League appearance makers for Manchester United.

What's the story?

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on a six-year contract with Spain international David de Gea in a deal worth £117 million. The new contract would also see the player earn £375,000 a week.

In case you didn't know...

David de Gea joined Manchester United in 2011 from Atletico Madrid and almost took a year to establish himself in goal for the Red Devils. In the years that followed, the gloveman rose from being a promising starlet to arguably one of the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment.

The Spaniard has won the Manchester United Player of the Season award a record 4 times since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 28-year-old has so far made 362 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions and is the ninth in the list of all-time highest appearance makers for the Old Trafford side in the Premier League.

The heart of the matter

After much thought, the goalkeeper has reportedly decided to put pen on paper for the English giants, thereby making himself the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world.

The backing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the coaches, despite his dismal form towards the end of the season, is believed to be one of the reasons to have prompted De Gea to stay in Manchester United.

The future of David de Gea at Old Trafford was uncertain after the Spaniard rejected a new contract earlier in the summer. After eight glorious years at the club, the shot-stopper was all but expected to leave after having endured a dismal season between the sticks towards the end. 

What's next?

Manchester United will now likely extend the stay and highly-rated 22-year-old goalkeeper Dean Henderson before loaning him back to Sheffield United for the remainder of the season.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United David De Gea Ole Gunnar Solskjær Old Trafford Football Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United News: David De Gea to commit future to Red Devils by signing long-term contract
RELATED STORY
David De Gea - From Manchester United's Dark Knight to The Joker
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Solskjaer remains hopeful that goalkeeper David de Gea will commit his long-term future to Old Trafford
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: David de Gea offered an improved contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: David de Gea puts forward two conditions before renewing contract
RELATED STORY
How David De Gea became the World's best goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
3 potential replacements for David De Gea if he leaves Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: United monitoring David De Gea's replacement 
RELATED STORY
5 goalkeepers who could replace David de Gea at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the time is ripe for Manchester United to sell David de Gea
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us