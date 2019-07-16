Manchester United News: David De Gea to commit future to Red Devils by signing long-term contract

Samyak Tripathi FOLLOW ANALYST News 128 // 16 Jul 2019, 04:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

De Gea is set to commit his future to Manchester United.

What’s the story?

David de Gea is looking to end all the speculation around his future by signing a new long-term contract with Manchester United. The Spaniard looks set to pen a new deal with the Red Devils as soon as they return back from their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

In case you didn’t know...

De Gea garnered interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking to sign a world class goalkeeper with the exit of Gianluigi Buffon earlier this year. It is even believed that the Red Devils started to look for alternatives if they did not reach an impasse.

The heart of the matter

If reports coming out of England are to be believed, De Gea is set to commit his future to the Red Devils. Manchester United have offered the Spaniard a deal which is worth excess of £350,000 a week and that will see him become highest paid goalkeeper in the world.

United and the goalkeeper were on a standoff as the 28-year-old wanted to be the highest paid player in the squad above the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba. The Chilean is on a whooping £500,000 a week package, including bonuses but the club were reluctant to shell that much. Despite all those differences, the English side's new bumper deal has brought the long saga to an end.

United were wary of the fact that De Gea's contract expires next year and he would be free to negotiate with clubs from 1st January, 2020 with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus interested, and therefore decided to act fast.

What's next?

Ole Gunnar Solskjær, after tying down Marcus Rashford, would be hoping to tie down his star goalkeeper, David de Gea as soon as possible before the season commences.