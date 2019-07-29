Manchester United News: David Moyes claims the Red Devils would be in the UCL if he was still in charge of them

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 212 // 29 Jul 2019, 13:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

West Ham United v Everton - Premier League - London Stadium

What's the story?

Former Manchester United and West Ham manager David Moyes has claimed that the Red Devils would have qualified for Champions League football if he would have still been in charge of them.

In case you didn't know...

Moyes was presented with the mammoth task of replacing the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson as the manager of Manchester United in the summer of 2013. The Scot only lasted ten months in the role before being sacked by the club following dismal results that left them sitting at seventh place in the Premier League.

Five years later, the Red Devils are still recuperating from Ferguson's exit, having given the likes of Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho a chance to bring back the club to its former glory.

The club finished at sixth place in the English top-flight last campaign after enduring a horrendous season under Mourinho, who was given the sack in October last year, following a series of disappointing results and reports of feuds with his players.

The heart of the matter...

In an interview with Mirror Football, Moyes has reflected on his failure at Old Trafford claiming that he would have done better if he was given more time.

The 56-year-old said, "I would have loved to have done much better. It was a great ­opportunity and a job I felt I fitted."

"I am more ­disappointed with myself that I didn’t make it work. I believe I am much better than what I showed. I had to do better. There were ­mitigating ­circumstances. When you look at it now, what Sir Alex got from the squad to win the league is remarkable. What I didn’t get was time."

He further claimed that he would have guided the Red Devils to the Champions League had he still been in charge of the club this year.

"Do I believe United would be in the Champions League now? Yeah, I do, if I had been in charge."

Advertisement

"Do I believe we would have a much more stable club? Yeah, I do. I have also got to admit in the short time I was there, I had to win more games."

He added, "I had a really good squad, but an aging squad. I only signed two players, other ­managers have signed lots. I didn’t think United needed to sign bundles of players, but needed to do it gradually."

What's next?

United are currently preparing for their first full season under Ole Gunnar Solskjær with pre-season friendlies and are next scheduled to face Kristiansund tomorrow.