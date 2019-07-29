×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United News: David Moyes claims the Red Devils would be in the UCL if he was still in charge of them 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
212   //    29 Jul 2019, 13:40 IST

West Ham United v Everton - Premier League - London Stadium
West Ham United v Everton - Premier League - London Stadium

What's the story?

Former Manchester United and West Ham manager David Moyes has claimed that the Red Devils would have qualified for Champions League football if he would have still been in charge of them. 

In case you didn't know...

Moyes was presented with the mammoth task of replacing the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson as the manager of Manchester United in the summer of 2013. The Scot only lasted ten months in the role before being sacked by the club following dismal results that left them sitting at seventh place in the Premier League.

Five years later, the Red Devils are still recuperating from Ferguson's exit, having given the likes of Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho a chance to bring back the club to its former glory.

The club finished at sixth place in the English top-flight last campaign after enduring a horrendous season under Mourinho, who was given the sack in October last year, following a series of disappointing results and reports of feuds with his players.

The heart of the matter...

In an interview with Mirror Football, Moyes has reflected on his failure at Old Trafford claiming that he would have done better if he was given more time.

The 56-year-old said, "I would have loved to have done much better. It was a great ­opportunity and a job I felt I fitted."

"I am more ­disappointed with myself that I didn’t make it work. I believe I am much better than what I showed. I had to do better. There were ­mitigating ­circumstances. When you look at it now, what Sir Alex got from the squad to win the league is remarkable. What I didn’t get was time."

He further claimed that he would have guided the Red Devils to the Champions League had he still been in charge of the club this year.

"Do I believe United would be in the Champions League now? Yeah, I do, if I had been in charge."

Advertisement

"Do I believe we would have a much more stable club? Yeah, I do. I have also got to admit in the short time I was there, I had to win more games."

He added, "I had a really good squad, but an aging squad. I only signed two players, other ­managers have signed lots. I didn’t think United needed to sign bundles of players, but needed to do it gradually."

What's next?

United are currently preparing for their first full season under Ole Gunnar Solskjær with pre-season friendlies and are next scheduled to face Kristiansund tomorrow.

Tags:
Manchester United Sir Alex Ferguson David Moyes
Advertisement
Manchester United: What we can expect from the Red Devils when the season starts
RELATED STORY
Manchester United considering move for three midfielders, star defender could still sign for the Red Devils, and more Manchester United transfer news - 17 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Looking back on David Moyes's disastrous spell at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 Reasons why the Red Devils can still make the top four
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 reasons behind the Red Devils' recent struggles
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 Players sold by the Red Devils post-2013 who would have flourished under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Bruno Fernandes unlikely to join Red Devils this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Red Devils still keen on Newcastle's Sean Longstaff 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 players the Red Devils could sign before the transfer window closes
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Red Devils star confident of making top four ahead of Manchester Derby
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow NOM CEL 10:30 PM Nõmme Kalju vs Celtic
31 Jul OLY VIK 12:00 AM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Viktoria Plzeň
31 Jul HJK CRV 09:30 PM HJK vs Crvena Zvezda
31 Jul QAR DUN 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Dundalk
31 Jul AIK MAR 10:30 PM AIK vs Maribor
31 Jul ROS BAT 10:30 PM Rosenborg vs BATE
31 Jul KOB THE 11:15 PM København vs The New Saints
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us