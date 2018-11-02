×
Manchester United News: Mourinho sets a stunning target, United launch security review and more - 2nd November 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
News
02 Nov 2018, 23:48 IST

Manchester United have found a replacement for David De Gea
Manchester United have found a replacement for David De Gea

All the latest Manchester United news in one place!

#1 Manchester United identify De Gea replacement

According to a report from The Sun, Manchester United have identified Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan as a replacement for David De Gea. The Red Devils intend to pursue the Australian shot-stopper should De Gea refuse to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard's contract at the club expires in 2019 and he is yet to sign an extension that will see him stay put in England.

#2 Security review at Old Trafford

Manchester United have launched a security review at Old Trafford after it was found that a fan, apparently a pitch invader, got into the stadium with two toy guns in the game against Juventus in October.

After inspecting his seat, the stewards found the two toy guns in his backpack. Commenting on the situation, a spokesperson said,

"Carrying a children's miniature plastic toy gun into a stadium is clearly an extremely irresponsible act. Fortunately, the actions of the pitch intruder at the Juventus game did not harm anyone."

"However as the security and safety of all fans and staff is the absolute priority at Manchester United, the club immediately launched an investigation into the circumstances around this issue. This includes a full review of our already rigorous security protocols, using our own security teams together with external expert consultants."

The UEFA has already charged the club for the pitch invasion during the game. The case will be dealt with on 22 November by the organization.

#3 United should target top four, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho confirmed that United will be targeting a top-four finish before having their eyes on winning the title. The Red Devils are currently sitting eighth in the table with 17 points from 10 games.

Speaking about the club's realistic targets in Friday's press conference the gaffer said,

"When you are outside the top four I don't think you should speak about the title."

"When you are top four you can look up, see the distance, look to the fixtures, to the calendar, you can look to the situation at the moment, injuries, suspension, form and then you can feel it."

"But in this moment we are outside the top four so the point is now to get the points we need to try and be at the end of December in a better position than we are in now at this moment."

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
