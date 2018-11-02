Manchester United News: Mourinho sets a stunning target, United launch security review and more - 2nd November 2018

#1 Manchester United identify De Gea replacement

#1 Manchester United identify De Gea replacement

According to a report from The Sun, Manchester United have identified Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan as a replacement for David De Gea. The Red Devils intend to pursue the Australian shot-stopper should De Gea refuse to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard's contract at the club expires in 2019 and he is yet to sign an extension that will see him stay put in England.

#2 Security review at Old Trafford

Manchester United have launched a security review at Old Trafford after it was found that a fan, apparently a pitch invader, got into the stadium with two toy guns in the game against Juventus in October.

After inspecting his seat, the stewards found the two toy guns in his backpack. Commenting on the situation, a spokesperson said,

"Carrying a children's miniature plastic toy gun into a stadium is clearly an extremely irresponsible act. Fortunately, the actions of the pitch intruder at the Juventus game did not harm anyone."

"However as the security and safety of all fans and staff is the absolute priority at Manchester United, the club immediately launched an investigation into the circumstances around this issue. This includes a full review of our already rigorous security protocols, using our own security teams together with external expert consultants."

The UEFA has already charged the club for the pitch invasion during the game. The case will be dealt with on 22 November by the organization.

#3 United should target top four, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho confirmed that United will be targeting a top-four finish before having their eyes on winning the title. The Red Devils are currently sitting eighth in the table with 17 points from 10 games.

Speaking about the club's realistic targets in Friday's press conference the gaffer said,

"When you are outside the top four I don't think you should speak about the title."

"When you are top four you can look up, see the distance, look to the fixtures, to the calendar, you can look to the situation at the moment, injuries, suspension, form and then you can feel it."

"But in this moment we are outside the top four so the point is now to get the points we need to try and be at the end of December in a better position than we are in now at this moment."