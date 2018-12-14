×
Manchester United transfer news: World record £100m bid to be submitted for Serie A defender, update on De Gea future, and more - 14th December, 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
491   //    14 Dec 2018, 19:19 IST

David De Gea's future has been under scrutiny in the recent weeks
Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

The Red Devils faithful could be set to heave a sigh of relief as they go through the news today. Apparently, the club has positive news regarding their attempts to sign a defensive reinforcement in January.

Without further ado, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about Manchester United today.

#1 Antonio Valencia could leave in January

According to The Times, Manchester United skipper Antonio Valencia could be set to embrace the exit door at Old Trafford in January.

The Ecuadorian has fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho and hasn't started for the club since their 1-1 draw against Wolves in September.

Valencia has reportedly let his friends and family known that he is seeking a move away from the club and has little confidence in winning Jose Mourinho's trust.

The 33-year-old's contract ends next summer and United haven't yet triggered the option to extend his deal by a year.

Valencia's representatives reportedly flew to Manchester in order to discuss his future with the club. He is likely to embrace a move to the MLS, should he decide to quit Manchester United in January.

#2 David De Gea close to renewing his contract

If reports from The Sun are to be believed, David De Gea is set to take a U-turn and extend his stay at Manchester United. The Spanish shot-stopper's future at Old Trafford was under the spotlight following his reluctance to sign a new deal in the recent weeks.

However, according to the English outlet, De Gea has made up his mind to stay put at the club. United are said to be willing to offer a £400k-per-week salary to make him the world's highest-paid goalkeeper. He will join Alexis Sanchez as one of the club's highest earners as well.

De Gea's current contract expires at the end of next season. PSG were rumoured to be weighing a £60m bid to sign him in the next summer as a replacement for veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

#3 Jose Mourinho to smash transfer record for Kalidou Koulibaly

According to the Evening Standard via Express, Manchester United could be set to sign Napoli center-back Kalidou Koulibaly in January.

The Red Devils are reportedly ready to splash £100m for the defender and make him the costliest defender of all time.

With Napoli's group stage exit in the Champions League, the club are said to be open to selling Koulibaly next month.

Defensive reinforcement is the top priority at Old Trafford after the club failed to sign a center-back in summer. Toby Alderweireld is also one of the targets United are pursuing ahead of the January transfer window.

The massive deal for Kalidou Koulibaly would eclipse the £75m record fee Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk last year.

For more Manchester United transfer news and rumours, visit our Manchester United Transfer News page!

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
