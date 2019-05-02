Manchester United News: Defender rules out summer move to United

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the news?

According to reports from the Evening Standard, Manchester United transfer target Aaron Wan-Bissaka has insisted that he will stay at Crystal Palace next season amidst rumours of the Red Devils being interested in the English full-back.

In case you didn't know..

Wan-Bissaka's performances this season have caught the eye of all the top 6 Premier League clubs, but Manchester United have been comparatively more interested in the right back, as they are looking up a replacement for their 34 year old club captain, Ashley Young, who plays in the same position.

The Crystal Palace right-back has been at the club since he was 11 years old, and still has 3 years left on his contract with the club.

It is also rumored that Palace are reluctant in selling the right back despite of heavy interest from bigger clubs.

The heart of the matter

Talking to the Evening Standard, Wan-Bissaka said, "The situation just shows that my performances don’t go unnoticed. But I am with Crystal Palace at the moment. That is where my contract is and that is where I will be next season. I have got three years left on my contract. It says I am going to be there, so that is all I can focus on now."

🔴🔵 "I have got three years left on my contract."



Crystal Palace is 'where I will be next season' insists Man Utd target Aaron Wan-Bissaka | ✍ @sr_collingshttps://t.co/8jMBEQdAB2 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) May 2, 2019

The Englishman recently won the Player of the Season, the Player's Player of the season and the PFA Community champion award at the Crystal Palace end of season award ceremony.

Speaking about his achievement at the awards, he said, "It feels good. It makes me feel proud to come away with three [awards], As I say, I didn’t expect it but at the same time I am grateful to win all three. Obviously the dream was to perform well and stand out. To see that I have makes me feel proud, but at the same time it makes me hungrier for next season."

He further added, “I would like to add goals and rack up more assists than I have this season. I will get that by getting forward, but obviously first I have got to think about defending.”

What's ahead?

It will be a massive blow for Manchester United if Wan-Bissaka sticks to his words and stays loyal to Palace, as he is the Red Devils' top target to replace Ashley Young.

Wan-Bissaka and Crystal Palace visit Cardiff City this saturday in the Premier League, as the visitors will be looking to better their position from twelfth as the season heads into its last two game-weeks.