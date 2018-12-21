Manchester United News: Dimitar Berbatov reveals he would like to be Manchester United manager someday

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 447 // 21 Dec 2018, 12:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fulham v Everton - Capital One Cup Third Round

What's the story?

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has revealed his ambitions to manage a Premier League club in the future, specifically mentioning Old Trafford as a potential destination.

In case you didn't know...

Dimitar Berbatov spent four years of his career at United, where he won two Premier League titles (2008-09 and 2010-11) as well as the Golden Boot in the 2010-11 campaign.

The Bulgarian striker left Old Trafford in 2012, after which he had stints with Fulham, Monaco, PAOK and Kerala Blasters.

Meanwhile, Manchester United had just sacked Jose Mourinho earlier this week and has put Ole Gunnar Solskjær in charge as caretaker manager.

The heart of the matter

Solskjær's recent appointment appears to have inspired Berbatov, apparent in his interview with Betfair: "Like me, he [Solskjær] is an ex-football player for a big club and he has got the break that he needed."

"I am curious because I have been part of Manchester United, and someday I want to be a manager. I'll need that break too at some point."

"There are only a few 'chosen ones' who start off at big clubs -- Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane both had lesser roles at Barcelona and Real Madrid before taking the reins to great success -- but Ole has earned this opportunity through his good work in Norway with Molde and coaching at United."

The former Red Devil has spoken about his dream to coach a Premier League side, stating that we might even see him manage Manchester United someday.

"Who knows, one day it might be me in charge at Old Trafford. I am doing my badges now and my ambitions are high."

Advertisement

"I'd like to start my managerial career in England. My heart is in the Premier League. I can honestly say that when you've played there your heart stays there even if you are physically elsewhere."

"This is my main goal, but you never know you may need to start somewhere small and work your way up."

"As I said, my ambition is big -- am doing my badges, visiting clubs to see how they work, updating my knowledge constantly. When the time is right the moment will show itself."

What's next?

Fans are set to witness Solskjær's first game as manager when United face Cardiff City tomorrow.

Advertisement