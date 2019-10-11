Manchester United News: Dimitar Berbatov says even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would struggle in current Red Devils team

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov believes even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would struggle within the current Red Devils squad as the team are not working together as a whole unit.

Manchester United's supposed resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not gone according to plan as the side are now sitting two points above the relegation zone at 12th place on the Premier League table.

The Red Devils are in dire need of reinforcements in attack and have found the back of the net only nine times in the English top-flight so far this season.

Solskjaer's ability to bring United back to their former glory has been frequently questioned in the course of the season, with some criticism directed at his decision to sell the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Ander Herrera and Romelu Lukaku without adequate replacements.

Manchester United have only registered two wins from their first eight games in the Premier League so far and morale is at its lowest among fans, following the side's defeat to Newcastle United before the international break.

In his column for Betfair, Berbatov claimed that even the best players in the game such as Messi and Ronaldo would struggle to perform in the current United squad as they simply are not playing as an unit. He wrote,

"The winter transfer window is difficult and also on the pitch Manchester United aren't producing as a team at the moment.

"It doesn't matter how good you are, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo could go there and they would have difficulty because the team is not producing as a team.

"When you sell two of your main strikers you need to bring in at least one, just in case. Everybody can see that that Manchester United need a back up, Anthony Martial is injured and there isn't another really strong proven goalscorer."

Manchester United will be further tested after the international break as they are scheduled to host Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 20th.