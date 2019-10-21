Manchester United News: Ed Woodward claims Glazers have no intention of selling the club

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 140 // 21 Oct 2019, 18:14 IST

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has claimed that the Glazers have no intention to sell the club, amidst recent reports that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, is interested in a potential takeover.

In recent years, Woodward's role at the club has come under immense scrutiny and the Englishman has become one of the most notorious personalities in world football.

Woodward insisted that the Glazers are going nowhere despite talks of an impending takeover from Saudi's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who is reportedly prepared to pay in the excess of £3 billion to buy the club.

"Based on what I see, they (Glazers) are in it for the long-term. With regards to offers or asking prices, my understanding is that there have been no discussions for a price for the club or anything like that. Every conversation we have is based on the long-term."

Manchester United are currently languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, as their underwhelming start to the season has seen them slip to 13th place, a staggering 15 points league leaders Liverpool.

Woodward remains adamant that the decision to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the right one and added that the club's long-term plan will take time to come to fruition.

As the Red Devils look to overcome their turbulent start to the season, it has been reported that sufficient funds will be made available to Solskjaer as they look to rejoin the race for the Champions League spots.

The Red Devils are reportedly keeping tabs on Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic as they aim to bolster their squad in the January transfer window.

In addition to the Juventus pair, the likes of James Maddison, Moussa Dembele and Bruno Fernandes have also been linked and it has been reported that the club could look to make as many as four new signings in January.