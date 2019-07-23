×
Manchester United News: Ed Woodward stays in the UK to conclude transfer business

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
308   //    23 Jul 2019, 20:30 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the news?

Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward has reportedly stayed in the UK to conclude the club's summer transfer business. The English Premier League transfer window will be closing in less than three weeks, on 8 August.

In case you didn't know...

The Red Devils endured a disappointing 2018/19 campaign after failing to win any major silverware. They also finished 32 points behind Premier League winners, Manchester City. In a bid to mount a substantial challenge for major trophies, United have signed two players namely Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Despite enjoying a positive pre-season campaign, there are a few areas which still need to be addressed. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted the transfer business to be concluded by the start of the pre-season. However till date, United remain in pursuit of a few players.

The heart of the matter

According to Standard Sport, Ed Woodward will reportedly miss his side's summer tour for the first time since taking over in 2013. This is an attempt to push a few transfer deals over the line before the transfer window closes.

Recently, Manchester United have dominated the headlines after being constantly linked with moves for Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, and Sean Longstaff.

Manchester United had two bids for Maguire rejected by Leicester City who are demanding £90 million. The Red Devils' latest bid is believed to be in the region of £70 million which is short of Leicester's valuation.

Additionally, the club is also not giving up on a possible deal for Sean Longstaff who has been valued at £50 million. With Maguire identified as the club's priority, Woodward could turn his attention towards other targets only after securing the defender.

What's next?

With less than three weeks before the transfer deadline, Manchester United are expected to conclude deals for their targets. The club also has a couple of players such as Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez who could leave this summer.




Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Harry Maguire Sean Longstaff Football News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
Contact Us