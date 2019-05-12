Manchester United News: Football pundit wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to copy Liverpool in the upcoming summer transfer market

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

What is the story?

According to Sky Sports football pundit Stephen Warnock, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to follow a similar transfer strategy to Liverpool in order to rebuild his struggling squad during the upcoming transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Having failed to qualify for next season's Champions League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to add some new faces. If the rumours surrounding the club are to be believed, Ole will be given a large amount of money to bring some big names.

A few reports have also suggested that the players like Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera are likely to leave the club to secure their future elsewhere.

The heart of the matter

Former Liverpool FC defender Stephen Warnock thinks that the Reds' current manager Jurgen Klopp did some brilliant jobs during their past transfer windows. He said,

“If you look at Liverpool and [Sadio] Mane, nobody would have predicted what he would do when he cost £30million. [Mohamed] Salah, an ex-Chelsea reject, would people have predicted what he’s done?"

“[Andy] Robertson was £8m. [Georginio] Wijnaldum, Newcastle got relegated when they got Wijnaldum but he’s been incredible for them. So if you look at players like that, they are not marquee signings as such but now they’re marquee players."

He further added praising Klopp,

“That’s because they’ve been coached the right way and it comes down to the recruitment.”

“I think I’ve been quite honest that challenging for the title next year would be a miraculous season because we’re so far behind at the moment points wise.

“And yes next season we’ve got to close that gap. But this summer will also be about players who can last here for many years."

“I don’t think we’ve ever been a ready made club - [Cristiano] Ronaldo was not ready made, [Wayne] Rooney was not ready made.”

What is next?

Liverpool, who are the second position in the Premier League points table, will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the season's last PL match.

On the other hand, Manchester United will play their season's last home game against Cardiff City on this Sunday.