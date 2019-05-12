×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United News: Football pundit wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to copy Liverpool in the upcoming summer transfer market  

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
33   //    12 May 2019, 06:57 IST

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

What is the story?

According to Sky Sports football pundit Stephen Warnock, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to follow a similar transfer strategy to Liverpool in order to rebuild his struggling squad during the upcoming transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Having failed to qualify for next season's Champions League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to add some new faces. If the rumours surrounding the club are to be believed, Ole will be given a large amount of money to bring some big names.

A few reports have also suggested that the players like Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera are likely to leave the club to secure their future elsewhere.

The heart of the matter

Former Liverpool FC defender Stephen Warnock thinks that the Reds' current manager Jurgen Klopp did some brilliant jobs during their past transfer windows. He said,

“If you look at Liverpool and [Sadio] Mane, nobody would have predicted what he would do when he cost £30million. [Mohamed] Salah, an ex-Chelsea reject, would people have predicted what he’s done?"
“[Andy] Robertson was £8m. [Georginio] Wijnaldum, Newcastle got relegated when they got Wijnaldum but he’s been incredible for them. So if you look at players like that, they are not marquee signings as such but now they’re marquee players."

He further added praising Klopp,

“That’s because they’ve been coached the right way and it comes down to the recruitment.”
Advertisement
“I think I’ve been quite honest that challenging for the title next year would be a miraculous season because we’re so far behind at the moment points wise.
“And yes next season we’ve got to close that gap. But this summer will also be about players who can last here for many years."
“I don’t think we’ve ever been a ready made club - [Cristiano] Ronaldo was not ready made, [Wayne] Rooney was not ready made.”

What is next?

Liverpool, who are the second position in the Premier League points table, will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the season's last PL match.

On the other hand, Manchester United will play their season's last home game against Cardiff City on this Sunday.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Football Transfer News Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands 4 signings, Red Devils star makes decision on future, and more Manchester United Transfer News - 14th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer reports: Solskjaer to target 9 players this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United agree deal for Juventus superstar, Solskjaer eyeing double swoop for PSV duo, and more Manchester United transfer news: 9th May 2019
RELATED STORY
The tough summer transfer window ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the importance of playing the Manchester United way
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Solskjaer reveals his plans for next season 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Solskjaer set to be handed enormous transfer purse in the summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the club's vision must be about winning titles
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might get the permanent job if United beat Liverpool, suggests Paul Merson
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what United signings must have
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us