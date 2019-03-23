×
Manchester United news: Former player reveals why Paul Pogba says he dreams of playing for Real Madrid

Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
News
55   //    23 Mar 2019, 06:31 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final

What's the story?

Former Manchester United player and legend Dimitar Berbatov has spoken about Paul Pogba revealing his dream to join Real Madrid. The Bulgarian international believes that Pogba's comments are 'normal.'


In case you didn't know..

Real Madrid is one of the most successful clubs in football history and every player dreams to play for the Spanish giants once in a lifetime. Paul Pogba recently admitted that it is his dream to play for Los Blancos in the future.

Paul Poga was quoted as saying by Daily Mirror:

Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world, There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it's a dream for anybody who likes football.
For now, I'm at Manchester. We don't know what the future holds. I'm at Manchester and I'm happy.

The heart of the matter

The Bulgarian legend told Betfair (via Mirror):

Paul Pogba is rarely too far away from the headlines but I'm not concerned about his Real Madrid quotes this week.

The 38-year-old revealed that he admired other big clubs including Real Madrid and Juventus while playing tor the Red Devils:

I supported lots of other teams when I played for United because I was a fan of good football. I admired clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich.
I don't think there is anything to worry about here. We live in a world where you can say what you want and I can imagine the words being taken out of context.

The Betfair ambassador believes that Pogba will not leave United anytime soon and added:

Paul will be a United player for a long time, as long as he and the club want to be together.

What's next?

Manchester United will host Watford in the Premier League on March 30 after the end of the international break. Pogba will play an important role in United's bid to finish the league in the top four this season.


