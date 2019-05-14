Manchester United news: Former Premier League star critical of Paul Pogba's performance against Cardiff City

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST News 102 // 14 May 2019, 11:25 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

What is the story?

According to Premier League legend Alan Shearer, it was Paul Pogba, whose mistake cost Manchester United the second goal against Cardiff City on Sunday.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United hosted Cardiff City in their last match of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign on Sunday. United conceded the first goal in the 23rd minute of the match when Diogo Dalot gifted a penalty to the visitors. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing broke the deadlock by scoring from the resultant spot-kick. Mason Greenwood, who started his first Premier League match for the Red Devils, missed a number of chances in front of goal.

In the second half, United continued to be wasteful. With 54 minutes on the clock, Mendez-Laing netted his second goal of the match, and Pogba has been criticised for his attempt to stop Josh Murphy, the assist provider for the goal. United's players failed to find the back of the net as the game ended with a delightful 2-0 scoreline in favour of an relegated Cardiff City side.

The heart of the matter

Former Newcastle United striker Shearer criticised Pogba for his shambolic defensive display against the Bluebirds.

"This is the problem at Old Trafford. This epitomises everything that’s wrong with this football club and this football team.

"Murphy and Pogba are together but have a look at them in a couple of seconds. (Cardiff have a) throw-in – that is not difficult, that is not hard, that is pretty simple to stay with your man and he just runs off Pogba with ease and he knocks it across with a simple tap in.

He further added,

"That tells you everything that’s wrong with this football club at this moment in time. So, so easy. It’s going to be very difficult to change it."

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Pogba remains at Old Trafford next season as the Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.