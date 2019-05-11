Manchester United News: Former star striker wants to return to the club as a technical director

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov thinks that he can do the justice to the role of technical director at the club. The Bulgarian striker who spent four seasons at the club wants to be a part of the set up again. This time around, he wishes to be the Director of Football.

Manchester United had a horrible season and according to reports, the club is thinking about making some changes. One of those changes is to appoint a technical director who can act as a link between board and manager.

Former teammates of Berbatov such as Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand and Darren Fletcher have been linked with the job in the last few weeks. The former striker argued that even his name should be considered for the position.

“After Rio Ferdinand last week, Darren Fletcher is the latest name linked with the Director of Football role but why not Dimitar Berbatov? I have the degree in Sports Management (as well as coaching badges) for starters,” Berbatov wrote in his Betfair Blog.

Dimitar Berbatov puts his hat in the ring for Manchester United Director of Football role. https://t.co/erZRVeJRBp — football.london (@Football_LDN) May 10, 2019

The former striker further wrote that this is an extremely important position. Berbatov claimed that he knows how to do the job well and he is ready for the opportunity. He added,

“This is an important position, you are the link between the manager and the team and directors. United have to find someone who can do this the right way. I know about the job, how it is performed and it’s on my mind but you need to be ready for this." Berbatov wrote

It is a very important decision so United should not make the call on emotional grounds. Even Berbatov admitted that it would be wrong to appoint someone just because he is ex-player.

“You can’t expect to be given this role purely because you are an ex-player and United will make a mistake if they recruit solely on that basis.”

This is a very important summer for Manchester United. The board has to take a lot of calls and they must try to take the right decisions, so that the club can progress.