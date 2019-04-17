Manchester United News: Former star thinks that Man United 'need four (new signings) this summer'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United boss

What is the story?

After spectating a dark night of Champions League football at Camp Nou, ex-Manchester United midfielder, Owen Hargreaves has claimed that The Red Devils should sign at least four in the upcoming summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 by FC Barcelona following a 3-0 defeat at Camp Nou. The strikes from Lionel Messi and Phillipe Coutinho seized the semi-final spots for the Catalan Giants. United have lost four of their last six matches in all competitions.

The heart of the matter...

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United have been experiencing a mixed-taste of results. According to Owen, Ole needs to make some improvement by adding a few new faces in the squad. Owen said,

"I think they need four [new signings] this summer."

"I think recruitment is going to be so important for Manchester United, the director of football - Ole Gunnar [Solskjaer] is going to need that help."

Owen also added,

"For me, today showed that they need a defensive midfield player in that position. Fred played there. He’s a ball player. Three moments in the game where he could win a challenge or stop someone and he just didn’t do that."

"I think he’s a No.8, like Pogba. I thought McTominay was terrific. Centre-back, a central midfield player and there’s got to be someone in at right winger.

The ex-Man United midfielder thinks that Ole could change the current image of the cub, he just needs some time as he said,

"I think they’ve got a great potential but the recruitment this summer has to be spot on."

Then, Manchester United's former defender, Rio Ferdinand claimed that it would be a difficult transfer window for them if they fail to qualify for the next season's Champions League.

"It’s easy to say who you’re going to go for but are Man United going to be at the front of the queue now for players if you’re going to go for the top, top-level players?"

"It is a giant of club and if I was a player out there and Manchester United came in for me now in today’s game, I’d be thinking: ‘Can I be one of the players that’s the catalyst to getting this club back to where it should be?"

At last, he just concluded the topic by stating,

"I still think Manchester United carry the weight in terms of the exposure the player will get once they come here. But the recruitment here in the last few years has been probably not at the level you want for this club."

What is next?

Manchester United will travel to Everton on Sunday as The Reds Devils will be looking to get all 3 points to remain in the race for top 4 spots.