Manchester United News: Former United striker backs Alexis Sanchez to come good at Old Trafford if he stays

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi Final

What’s the story?

Andy Cole believes Alexis Sanchez is not done and will get back to his best. Over a year has passed but the Chilean is yet to make a mark at the Old Trafford but the former Manchester United star believes that Alexis' case is just like Torres' and if he stays beyond this season, he will surely repay the faith put in him.

In case you didn’t know..

Sanchez moved to Manchester United from Arsenal in the winter transfer window of 2018 in a direct swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way.

The heart of the matter

Former Manchester United star striker, when asked about Alexis Sanchez' situation at the club, said:

“That’s the million dollar question because there’s noises that he might not be there, whatever.

“Sanchez is a bit like the Torres thing. You know, when Torres left Liverpool and went to Chelsea, all of a sudden he wasn’t the same individual and left everyone scratching their head.

“I think the situation with Sanchez now has got everyone scratching their head.

“For what he was at Arsenal and then coming to Manchester United, you turn and say, ‘well, where has it kind of gone wrong?’ Because you can’t become a bad player overnight. You cannot do it.

“For some reason, I keep saying to myself he’ll turn it around. He will turn it around.

“If it’s at Manchester United we’ll have to wait and see but you just can’t become a bad player overnight because he has too many qualities.”

Cole believes that the former Barcelona winger is just lacking confidence. Meanwhile, he has a hard time believing how did Sanchez from being the Arsenal talisman turn out to be like this as he believes this can not be happening overnight and is of the thought that the Chilean is a quality player.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Sanchez stays at the Manchester club next season as transfer rumors are on a swirl and the club will most likely want to offload the 30-year-old due to his hefty wages.