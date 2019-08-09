Manchester United news: Former United striker Louis Saha thinks United made a big mistake during the summer transfer window

Louis Saha in action during Manchester United '99 Legends v FC Bayern Legends.

What is the story?

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes that Manchester United made a horrendous mistake by not trying to trigger Toby Alderweireld's release clause of £25 million at Tottenham Hotspur.

In case you didn't know...

Thanks to everyone who has supported me and played a part in my career.



I’m proud and honoured to join @ManUtd. What an incredible football journey it’s been so far ⚽ pic.twitter.com/yVaTnBBHv6 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 5, 2019

United made a few big signings and spent around £150 million in order to acquire the services of Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the transfer window.

They broke the world-record and signed Maguire for an enormous transfer fee of £80million from Leicester City. Although the Belgian center-back Toby Alderweireld had a £25million release close in his contract, the 30-year-old remains at the club due to lack of interest among suitors.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Bwin, Saha discussed this matter and added that his former side could have made the addition of Toby Alderweireld as he was available for only £25million this summer. He said:

"Why United didn't trigger Alderweireld's release clause is a complete mystery to me."

He's been excellent for Tottenham and would have instantly strengthened United's defence.

"When you look at the money United have spent on defenders this summer, they could have got themselves an absolute bargain who still has a lot of years of football to play.

"United clearly made Maguire the main target, but the pair could have been a real force together."

What is next?

The English transfer window is over, with the top Premier League teams making several decent signings over the period. Romelu Lukaku's deadline-day switch to Inter Milan might be a concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

Nevertheless, Lukaku's exclusion from the main squad could work as a blessing for Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and other young United forwards. Meanwhile, United have a tough Premier League opener against Chelsea at Old Trafford this Sunday.

Toby Alderweireld.