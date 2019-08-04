×
Manchester United news: Former United striker Robin van Persie explains why Alexis Sanchez  struggled at Old Trafford 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
236   //    04 Aug 2019, 19:19 IST

Alexis Sanchez had a scintillating Copa America 2019 for the Chile national team.
What's the story?

Former Arsenal and Manchester United superstar Robin van Persie has revealed the reasons behind Alexis Sanchez's dip in form since joining Manchester United from Arsenal back in 2018.

In case you didn't know...

Robin van Persie, who joined United for an initial £22.5 million in 2012, spent a fabulous three-year spell at the Red Devils. During his time at United, RvP scored 58 goals from 105 appearances across all competitions. 

Alexis Sanchez played a pivotal role for his national team in the Copa America 2019, scoring two goals and one assist from six appearances. However, He endured another disappointing season for Manchester United last term. In club colors, he managed to score only one goal in the Premier League 2018-19. 

The heart of the matter

Robin van Persie.
In an interview with The Telegraph, van Persie, who also made his move to Manchester United from Arsenal seven years ago, explained why United's No.7 has struggled to make his mark since joining the Manchester club. He said:

“It’s a different time. Over the past couple of years, a lot has changed. There are a lot of impressions from fans, from social media, he is constantly getting hit about his wages. It’s negative, so he starts negative, and maybe that is difficult.”
“For him, it was difficult because he was coming into a defensive playing team. I came into a team with all the mature players there already: Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Michael Carrick. At Arsenal, I was one of the older ones, captain, and here I could just come in and have fun, because the guys sorted all the other stuff beside it.
“Mentally, I was just having fun. I was happy, I was just enjoying it, really. I did not think about the consequences. I was not using social media back then, so I was not really bothered about what people said. When I went outside it was all positive so I was in my own little bubble of being happy.”

What's next?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has an Alexis Sanchez conundrum.
The lack of interest in the Chilean among suitors has become a headache for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United are reportedly determined to offload a number of superstars as they are looking to create some space in the dressing room for new players. But no club wants to break their bank for the Manchester United #7, which is why Sanchez is likely to remain at the club for another season.

Manchester United will kick start their Premier League campaign against Chelsea next Sunday. However, the club is keen to make more signings before the English transfer deadline day, 8th August.


Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Robin van Persie Alexis Sanchez Manchester United Transfer News
