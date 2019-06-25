×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United News: Gary Neville explains why the Red Devils shouldn't block Paul Pogba's potential transfer 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
210   //    25 Jun 2019, 16:57 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

What is the story?

Manchester United icon Gary Neville has explained why the Red Devils should not block Paul Pogba's transfer if the player himself wants a move away from Old Trafford.

Neville believes that United are a better team when Pogba plays, but stated that the club must not keep any player who wants to leave.

In case you didn't know...

Since his return to United in 2016, Pogba has proven himself to be an asset for the club. With 16 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, Pogba was United's highest goal scorer and the top assist provider last season, but the Frenchman was inconsistent throughout the season, and faced a lot of criticism from fans and pundits alike as a result of his below-par displays.

Meanwhile, United endured a terrible campaign by their standards and they will not feature in the Champions League for the upcoming season. Pogba and co. were not able to help their team get into the top four of the Premier League.

Since Zinedine Zidane's shocking return to Real Madrid, Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford. The French midfielder expressed his desire to play for Los Blancos few months ago and recently stated that he is searching for a new challenge. Moreover, Juventus are reportedly keen to make a move for their former player.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Sky Sports, Neville said:

"They don't have to keep any player. Manchester United are a better team when Paul Pogba plays but if players don't want to be at the club - that doesn't mean Pogba, he may want to be at the club - you have to get everybody onside and aligned with where you're going."
"Ultimately, that's the first thing Ole had to do - to work out who was going to be ready for the club moving forward. I'm still unsure on many players."
Advertisement
"I see the speculation on Sky Sports News and online and it looks like it could be moving all the time. You've got to get players in before you let them go because being armed with the money makes you vulnerable."

What is next?

It remains to be seen how Manchester United fare in the transfer window.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Premier League Teams
Advertisement
Manchester United receive boost in defender chase, Red Devils midfielder agrees deal with Real Madrid and more Manchester United transfer news - 28 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils star mulling Summer Exit after Everton Loss
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils expect Paul Pogba to stay at Old Trafford
RELATED STORY
Manchester United advised to splash £250m in summer, Red Devils could land their dream centre-back and more Manchester Transfer News: 11th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to outbid arch-rivals for £106m teenager, Red Devils plotting move for £53m full-back and more Manchester United transfer news: 1 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer 3 players in exchange for superstar, Red Devils contact star goalkeeper's agent over potential move, and more Manchester United transfer news - 2 June 2019
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United is still the best club for Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
Manchester United receive boost in chase for £107M winger, Red Devils want midfield duo as Pogba replacement, and more Manchester United transfer news - 9 June 2018
RELATED STORY
Manchester United could sign world-class defender for €80 million, Real Madrid target not for sale at any cost and more Premier League transfer news March 28, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils have French star on the radar to replace Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us