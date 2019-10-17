Manchester United News: I did not watch football for several years after retirement, admits Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona.

What's the story?

Manchester United icon Eric Cantona has admitted to keeping the game away from his life following his shock retirement from football in 1997.

Following his retirement, the French footballer pursued a career in beach football and acting.

In case you didn't know...

The temperamental forward joined Manchester United in 1992 following a controversial move from fierce rivals Leeds United. The signing proved to be the last piece of the puzzle for Sir Alex Ferguson as United secured the inaugural two Premier League titles.

The French striker went onto win two more Premier League in the next three years before making a shock retirement from the game at the age of 30 in 1997. In five seasons with the Red Devils, Cantona made over 175 appearances and scored just under 100 goals, winning four Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

The heart of the matter

The French footballer made this revelation during an exclusive interview with Manchester United magazine Inside United. In fact, the French football admits his action as a deliberate act to suppress his desire to come out of retirement.

Because I retired so young, I always felt - until last 10 years, or until I was about 45 - I could imagine that I could train for three or four months, or six months, and come back and play at the highest level.

I didn't watch football for two or three years after I retired from the football. Because when you see things, you want them. Football is like a drug, with the adrenaline. I had to get away from it, that's why I didn't watch football. But now I can watch football and enjoy it.

I choose my games. I choose the teams I love to watch. Like Manchester United.

What's next

Eric Cantona will be hoping that his former teammate and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can change his fortunes at the club.