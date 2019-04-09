Manchester United News: “I hope to return to the National team” reveals Spanish midfielder

England v Spain - International Friendly

What's the story?

Recently, Juan Mata revealed his interest to return to play for the Spain national team. The last time he made an appearance for his country was in an international friendly between Spain and England back in 2016.

In case you didn't know...

The 30-year-old midfielder made his first appearance for his nation in March 2009 to play for Spain's World Cup qualification. Previously, he had been called call up in November 2008 but did not make his debut. In total, the Manchester United player has earnt 41 caps and scored 11 goals in the process.

Mata plays primarily in the attacking midfield but due to the surplus of talents in Spain's midfield, Mata has been deemed as someone whose abilities are not needed in the squad. Andrés Iniesta, Spain's midfield maestro, even made it into the World Cup squad last year despite being older than his compatriot.

The heart of the matter

Mata believes he still can contribute to the national football team even though he has already turned 30. He mentioned to the media about his fondness to play for the national team once again.

"I would love to go back to the national team," Mata explained in an interview with EFE.

"I still consider myself young, although I've been playing for several years.

"I have a lot of desire in my head and legs to continue enjoying football, and I hope this will allow me to come back."

La Roja's current coach is former Barcelona manager, Luis Enrique. Just days before the opening match against Portugal in the World Cup last year, Julen Lopetegui was dismissed after being named as Real Madrid's next coach. Although the Spanish side advanced to the next round, they faced home team, Russia, and were eventually eliminated.

What's next?

Mata will be hoping to feature against Barcelona in the upcoming Champions League clash at Old Trafford. Thereafter, he should travel to Spain for the return leg.

