Manchester United news: 'I might have to steal Pogba's phone so he doesn’t speak to anyone!' says Pereira on Frenchman's exit rumours

What's the story?

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has joked that he is ready to steal Paul Pogba's phone in a bid to keep him at the club in this summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba's future at Old Trafford continues to be up in the air after he admitted that it might be time for him to make a fresh start elsewhere last month.

The French international has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, with Zinedine Zidane very interested in acquiring the midfielder's services. However, the purchase of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo Gomes, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy in recent weeks have prompted the Spanish giants to focus their attention on offloading some players before making another big investment.

Furthermore, Manchester United are reluctant to let go of one of their biggest players, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær insisting that the World Cup winner remains a big part of his plans.

Juventus have now emerged as a potential destination for Pogba with reports claiming the Serie A giants are keen on re-appointing the midfielder. The 26-year-old left the Bianconeri to join Manchester United in an £89 million deal in 2016.

The heart of the matter

Perreira, who is tipped to play a bigger role at United this season, is keen on Pogba staying at Old Trafford as he learns from him every day.

He said (via Express Sport), "Just in the group he is a great person. It will be very important if he stays with us, he is a very good player and top class as a person as well."

"I learn from him every day, he is one of my closest friends, have been here with him since 16, so he is like family to me."

When asked if he has tried convincing Pogba to stay, he jokingly replied, "I might steal his phone so he don't speak to no one!"

What's next?

The Red Devils are next scheduled to face Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup tomorrow.