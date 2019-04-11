Manchester United news: "I will only speak about the game, nothing else", star midfielder coy on his future amidst transfer links

Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What is the story?

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has denied speaking about his future after his side's 1-0 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final first leg clash at Old Trafford last night.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba, who has been heavily linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, put in an average performance against Barcelona. Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge of United in mid-December, Pogba has managed to find his mojo back, although he has looked off-colour in recent matches. If Manchester United want to keep hold of Pogba, they need to play Champions League football next season. For that to happen, the Red Devils either have to finish in the top four in the Premier League or win this season's Champions League.

The heart of the matter...

After facing a narrow defeat against Barcelona, Pogba was asked whether he would like to feature against the Catalan giants in El Clasico in the future. And the Frenchman replied:

"When we play the Champions League it’s always nice to play against Barca, it’s a dream for anyone.”

When asked about his possible summer move to Real Madrid, Pogba said:

“I won’t answer that. I will only speak about the game, nothing else.”

Before the match against Barcelona, United boss Solskjaer heaped praise on Pogba and said that he doesn't see him leaving the club at the end of the season.

"At Paul's best he can run a game like this. I cannot see him not playing for Manchester United next season."

On the other hand, a few days ago when Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was asked whether he would like to see the French superstar in his team, he said:

"He brings so much and there are few players who bring as much as he does. He's a midfielder who knows how to defend and how to attack."

Zidane went on to add:

"But he is not my player, he is at Manchester. He has always said that, after Manchester, Madrid has always interested him. So when his experience at Manchester ends, why not come here to Madrid?"

What's next?

Real Madrid, who are third in La Liga, will face Leganes on Monday night, while Manchester United are next up against West Ham United on Saturday.

