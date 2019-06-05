Manchester United News: “If Manchester United need a coach, I’m the man to do it,” says Diego Maradona

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 245 // 05 Jun 2019, 11:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Atletico San Luis v Dorados de Sinaloa - Final Torneo Clausura 2019 Ascenso MX

What is the story?

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has made some bold comments regarding Manchester United’s recent struggles, with the 58-year-old claiming that he is the best man to coach the Red Devils.

According to the former Argentina international, if given the opportunity, he can resurrect the club back to its previous glory days.

In case you didn’t know…

Maradona is currently in charge of second division Mexican club, Dorados de Sinaloa. Prior to Dorados, Maradona had the experience of managing Argentina from 2008 to 2010. Although Maradona’s two-year tenure as the boss of Messi and company didn’t turn out to be fruitful one as he was sacked after Argentina’s humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Germany in the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have struggled to find the best possible candidate to replace Sir Alex Ferguson, who retired in 2013 after serving 27 long years as the manager of the Red Devils. Since then, Manchester United have failed to get their hands on the Premier League crown as the Red Devils have struggled to make a mark in England and in Europe.

Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho in December after a bad run of form to appoint former Red Devil star Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new manager. However, despite starting his managerial carrier at Old Trafford on a high, Solskaer failed to secure a top four finish in the league.

The heart of the matter

With Manchester United ending the 2018-19 campaign on a disappointing note, Maradona has expressed his desire to manage the Old Trafford outfit.

“If Manchester [United] need a coach, I’m the man to do it.

“I know they sell lots of shirts around the world, but they need to win trophies, too. I can do that for them.”

Maradona also admitted that he used to like Manchester United in the Ferguson-era, but nowadays he admires Manchester City the most.

Advertisement

“Manchester United used to be my favourite English team for so long. So many great players and a great team under Alex Ferguson.”

"But now I have to say Man City. I know you shouldn’t change like that but it’s because of Kun [Aguero]. We speak a lot and he plays in a very good team.”

What’s next?

Manchester United will play Perth Glory in their first pre-season friendly on 13th July.