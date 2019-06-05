×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United News: “If Manchester United need a coach, I’m the man to do it,” says Diego Maradona

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
245   //    05 Jun 2019, 11:35 IST

Atletico San Luis v Dorados de Sinaloa - Final Torneo Clausura 2019 Ascenso MX
Atletico San Luis v Dorados de Sinaloa - Final Torneo Clausura 2019 Ascenso MX

What is the story?

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has made some bold comments regarding Manchester United’s recent struggles, with the 58-year-old claiming that he is the best man to coach the Red Devils.

According to the former Argentina international, if given the opportunity, he can resurrect the club back to its previous glory days.

In case you didn’t know…

Maradona is currently in charge of second division Mexican club, Dorados de Sinaloa. Prior to Dorados, Maradona had the experience of managing Argentina from 2008 to 2010. Although Maradona’s two-year tenure as the boss of Messi and company didn’t turn out to be fruitful one as he was sacked after Argentina’s humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Germany in the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have struggled to find the best possible candidate to replace Sir Alex Ferguson, who retired in 2013 after serving 27 long years as the manager of the Red Devils. Since then, Manchester United have failed to get their hands on the Premier League crown as the Red Devils have struggled to make a mark in England and in Europe.

Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho in December after a bad run of form to appoint former Red Devil star Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new manager. However, despite starting his managerial carrier at Old Trafford on a high, Solskaer failed to secure a top four finish in the league.

The heart of the matter

With Manchester United ending the 2018-19 campaign on a disappointing note, Maradona has expressed his desire to manage the Old Trafford outfit.

“If Manchester [United] need a coach, I’m the man to do it.
“I know they sell lots of shirts around the world, but they need to win trophies, too. I can do that for them.”

Maradona also admitted that he used to like Manchester United in the Ferguson-era, but nowadays he admires Manchester City the most.

Advertisement
“Manchester United used to be my favourite English team for so long. So many great players and a great team under Alex Ferguson.”
"But now I have to say Man City. I know you shouldn’t change like that but it’s because of Kun [Aguero]. We speak a lot and he plays in a very good team.”

What’s next?

Manchester United will play Perth Glory in their first pre-season friendly on 13th July.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Diego Maradona Ole Gunnar Solskjær Old Trafford Football Premier League Teams
Advertisement
A throwback to when former Manchester United midfielder, Anderson, called himself Diego Maradona
RELATED STORY
I can win trophies for Man Utd - Argentina great Maradona fancies Red Devils challenge
RELATED STORY
Matthijs De Ligt to Manchester United deal done, Red Devils aiming to sign €70M midfielder this week, and more Manchester United transfer news - 31 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Solskjaer explains what Red Devils need to do to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: United eye move for Argentinian coach, Red Devils to move for Napoli defender in summer, and more - 13th January 2018
RELATED STORY
Manchester United receive boost in defender chase, Red Devils midfielder agrees deal with Real Madrid and more Manchester United transfer news - 28 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer urged to build team around Paul Pogba, Manchester United interested in £60m French combative midfielder and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the right man for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt sets two demands to complete move to Manchester United, Treble hero wants Solskjaer to sign £90m centre-back and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 29, 2019
RELATED STORY
United target wants Liverpool move, Red Devils to change their transfer plans, and more Manchester United transfer news: 3 June 2019 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us