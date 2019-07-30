Manchester United News: Club legend Teddy Sheringham urges Manchester United to sell Paul Pogba

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST News 187 // 30 Jul 2019, 23:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Pogba v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly

What is the story?

Manchester United legend, Teddy Sheringham has urged the Red Devils to sell Paul Pogba this summer. According to the former United striker, the midfielder has disappointed a lot of people with his shaky attitude, both on and off the field.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Pogba, who was United's highest goal-scorer last season, has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for a while now. At an Adidas event in Tokyo, Pogba fuelled speculation of a move by stating that he was on the lookout for 'a new challenge somewhere else.'

However, his promising performances for the Reds in the pre-season have hinted that the Frenchman could stay at Old Trafford for another season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is building the team around the midfielder's presence, is also optimistic about Pogba remaining at the club for the upcoming term.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to TalkSport on Tuesday, Sheringham shared his thoughts on the Frenchman's transfer saga. According to him, Manchester United should sell the French superstar to Real Madrid and look to maximise the money acquired from the potential transfer. He said:

“I just don’t think it’s the right fit. I think he’s upset a lot of people with his demeanour and his attitude at Old Trafford. It would be best for everyone involved if he left. If Real Madrid want him, whatever they’re paying, let him go. Use the money to go and buy someone who really wants to be playing for Man United, showing how good he is and what their worth is.”

What is next?

Manchester United have enjoyed a strong pre-season so far and the Red Devils will take on AC Milan in their last pre-season friendly on the 3rd of August.