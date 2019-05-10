×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United News: 'It’s not like Football Manager'- Ole Gunner Solskjaer explains Red Devils' recent slump

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
88   //    10 May 2019, 15:33 IST

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer has revealed the reasons behind Red Devils' poor performances, stating that injuries and pressure off the pitch played a big part in the recent slump.

In case you didn't know...

After enduring a rocky first half of the 2018/19 season, Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho in December. Ole Gunner Solskjaer was appointed as the caretaker manager and the Norwegian made an instant impact.

Solskjaer became the first Manchester United manager to win the first six league games and under his guidance, the Red Devils pulled off a sensational comeback and knocked PSG out from the Champions League in the round of 16 stages.

As a result of the positive performances, Solskjaer was appointed as the permanent manager at the end of March. But things have gone sideways since then for Solskjaer and his men. The Red Devils just won two out of their last 11 games, which saw them missing out on a top-four spot in the Premier League table.

In the last match, United drew 1-1 against Huddersfield which confirmed that they will not feature in the Champions League next season. It goes without saying that their season will be considered a failure.

The heart of the matter

Solskjaer explained the reasons behind United's recent slump.

Speaking to MUTV, the United boss said:

"Of course we had a fantastic start. Everyone just enjoyed themselves, because we started winning games."
Advertisement
"That’s human beings - when you win games, you’re confident, you smile, you enjoy yourself. Suddenly we got a few injuries and it’s been ups and downs for the last two months, but that’s football. That’s human beings. That’s a team. It’s not like [playing] Football Manager."
"You’ve got to deal with different stuff outside of football as well. So, there’s been highs and lows, but I’ve enjoyed it. It’s a great challenge."

What's next?

With nothing to play for, Manchester United will face Cardiff City in their last game of the 2018/19 season on Sunday.

The Red Devils are 6th in the league table with 66 points from 37 games.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjær Old Trafford Football
Advertisement
Manchester United: 3 reasons behind the Red Devils' recent struggles
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: 'Ed Woodward must be wondering if he has made a mistake'- Former Premier League star on Ole Gunner Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Why it's not fair to blame Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Manchester United's recent slump
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rewarded for positivity, claims Jordi Cryuff
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what United signings must have
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Solskjaer explains what Red Devils need to do to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Will Solskjaer heal the wounds of the Red Devils?
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands 4 signings, Red Devils star makes decision on future, and more Manchester United Transfer News - 14th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Rashford ignored instructions against Leicester, claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Why the Watford game is a must win for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us