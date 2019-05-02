Manchester United News: Jesse Lingard wants Cristiano Ronaldo back at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo played for United between 2003 and 2009

What's the story?

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has stated that he would love for the club to bring back their former Champions League winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Sky Sports.

In case you didn't know...

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played for United between 2003 and 2009 and quickly established himself as one of the greatest players in the world during his time at the club, winning his first Ballon d'Or as a United star in 2008; the year in which the Red Devils won a League and Champions League Double.

Ronaldo departed United in the summer of 2009 and joined Real Madrid for a then record £80 million.

Last summer, Juventus bought Ronaldo for a mouthwatering sum of £85 million.

United midfielder, Lingard is a known admirer of Ronaldo and was part of United's academy during Ronaldo's time at the club.

"I would love [Manchester United] to sign Ronaldo. He has been one of the best players in the world over the last decade. Growing up he was just unbelievable to watch in a United shirt, so on a personal note it would be amazing to play with him," Lingard said about Ronaldo.

The heart of the matter

United look set to miss out on Champions League qualification after a poor campaign and their central striker, Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a move away from the club. Perhaps the time is right for Ronaldo to return and take up residence at the point of United's misfiring attack.

Lingard is one of United's top attacking talents and a front line consisting of him, Marcus Rashford and Ronaldo would likely be among the most feared forward lines in European Football.

Jesse Lingard wants Ronaldo back at United

What's next?

The summer transfer window opens on July 1, 2019. If United are interested in bringing their former number seven back to the club, then that will be their opportunity to do so.