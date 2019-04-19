Manchester United News: Jose Mourinho digs at Ole's tactics by saying 'approach was different'

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST News 412 // 19 Apr 2019, 22:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho- Manchester United former manager

What is the story?

Former Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho has stated that the tactics, which were used by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in United's 2-0 defeat over Barcelona in the quarter-finals of UEFA Champions League 2018-19 were wrong.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United were thrashed out Champions League 2018-19 by the Catalonia giants, FC Barcelona on Tuesday night. Two goals from Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho stunner made the difference between these two. Manchester United failed to score a single goal during 180 minutes of two leg football, as their ex-manager, Jose Mourinho, who was sacked from United's managerial job last December, took a dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactical attitude.

The heart of the matter...

In an interview with Russia Today, Jose Mourinho expressed why Manchester United failed to show their domination over the Blaugrana at Camp Nou. He said,

"I think the United approach was different"

"In the first leg they tried to occupy that central zone. Messi’s position is easy to understand but it is not easy to create a ‘cage’ to control him. He comes from the right, then stays in the middle, then Rakitic goes right and allows him to stay in the middle. It’s very difficult."

The Portuguese football philosopher added,

"Manchester United in the first match zonally they occupied that area very well. When he came into the inside he was finding Fred, he was finding McTominay coming to the inside all the time. But I think in this match because United were losing 1-0 they tried to start with a different perspective."

Jose continued his analysis,

"Now it was Pogba wide left, McTominay much more on the right and Jesse Lingard starting as a 10 behind the strikers. In front of the defensive line was only Fred. That’s the area that Messi comes to get the ball and when Messi has the ball..one, one, one…you are dead."

Advertisement

In conclusion, Mourinho appreciated Barcelona's victory as they have better players,

"That’s why I never liked individual man-on-man against Messi. Messi’s a cage, you have to create a cage. Barcelona is Barcelona, they have better players than Manchester United. I think it’s normal they won."

What is next?

Manchester United, who stand 6th in the points table with 64 points from 33 matches, will visit Goodison Park to take on Everton this Sunday.