Manchester United news: Jose Mourinho hails Red Devils midfielder by labelling him 'mad dog'

What is the story?

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has hailed Scott McTominay, with the Portuguese labeling him a "mad dog."

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United faced a narrow 1-0 defeat against FC Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night. McTominay was one of the best players for the Premier League outfit against the Catalan giants at Old Trafford. The 22-year-old Scot was tremendous at the heart of United's midfield. His control over the ball and aggressive mentality helped the Manchester side to keep Barcelona's midfield in check.

The heart of the matter...

After watching United's game against Barcelona, Mourinho praised McTominay by saying,

“Barcelona was not Barcelona yesterday. I think United had one player that was responsible for that because I think Scott McTominay in midfield he was like what I used to call - but when I use this expression it’s obviously in the total positive sense of the word. He was a mad dog."

The former United boss continued:

“Afraid of nobody. Imposing his respect. Pressing really hard with a huge range of movement a huge area of pressing. Pressing higher and creating problems in Barcelona building up then really aggressive on the duels."

Mourinho then talked about Manchester United's possibilities in the second leg at the Camp Nou,

“I think it was a missed opportunity for both. I don’t think they were good. Both. So if one of them was better, probably in Barcelona’s case they could kill the tie. Which they didn’t because 1-0 is open.

"And Manchester United is also... Could get a different result. United zero shots on target. Barcelona I think two or three. And what surprised me more with Barcelona is that they didn’t have efficiency on the passing."

The Portuguese concluded by saying,

“The majority of the matches when they are not able to create they are not able to score more goals at least they keep the ball. They keep the ball from their opponent and the opponent feels always in some mental weakness because they are always running and chasing the ball.”

What is next?

Manchester United are going to face West Ham United on Saturday before facing Barcelona next week.

