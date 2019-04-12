×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United news: Jose Mourinho hails Red Devils midfielder by labelling him 'mad dog'

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
626   //    12 Apr 2019, 15:20 IST

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho

What is the story?

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has hailed Scott McTominay, with the Portuguese labeling him a "mad dog."

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United faced a narrow 1-0 defeat against FC Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night. McTominay was one of the best players for the Premier League outfit against the Catalan giants at Old Trafford. The 22-year-old Scot was tremendous at the heart of United's midfield. His control over the ball and aggressive mentality helped the Manchester side to keep Barcelona's midfield in check.

The heart of the matter...

After watching United's game against Barcelona, Mourinho praised McTominay by saying,

“Barcelona was not Barcelona yesterday. I think United had one player that was responsible for that because I think Scott McTominay in midfield he was like what I used to call - but when I use this expression it’s obviously in the total positive sense of the word. He was a mad dog."

The former United boss continued:

“Afraid of nobody. Imposing his respect. Pressing really hard with a huge range of movement a huge area of pressing. Pressing higher and creating problems in Barcelona building up then really aggressive on the duels."

Mourinho then talked about Manchester United's possibilities in the second leg at the Camp Nou,

“I think it was a missed opportunity for both. I don’t think they were good. Both. So if one of them was better, probably in Barcelona’s case they could kill the tie. Which they didn’t because 1-0 is open.
"And Manchester United is also... Could get a different result. United zero shots on target. Barcelona I think two or three. And what surprised me more with Barcelona is that they didn’t have efficiency on the passing."
Advertisement

The Portuguese concluded by saying,

“The majority of the matches when they are not able to create they are not able to score more goals at least they keep the ball. They keep the ball from their opponent and the opponent feels always in some mental weakness because they are always running and chasing the ball.”

What is next?

Manchester United are going to face West Ham United on Saturday before facing Barcelona next week.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Scott McTominay Jose Mourinho Premier League Teams
Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
Manchester United news: Red Devils reveals how much they paid to sack Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Red Devils could finally sign Mourinho target in the summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Jose Mourinho planning a £107m bid for Argentine forward, and more news
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester United outcasts who the Red Devils perhaps regret selling
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Will Solskjaer heal the wounds of the Red Devils?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils planning a 'sudden' move for Serie A superstar
RELATED STORY
Manchester United advised to splash £250m in summer, Red Devils could land their dream centre-back and more Manchester Transfer News: 11th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Atletico defender could join United, Red Devils want €50m sensation, and more - 3rd January 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United want Real Madrid defender, Red Devils keen on Benfica teenager, and more - 7th February 2019
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands 4 signings, Red Devils star makes decision on future, and more Manchester United Transfer News - 14th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us