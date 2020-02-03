Manchester United News: Josh King frustrated over failed Old Trafford move

King for Bournemouth, playing against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Reports revealed on transfer deadline day that Manchester United had an official bid turned down by AFC Bournemouth for their star striker Josh King. The Red Devils gave up their pursuit for the striker with no further negotiations being held between the two clubs.

Manchester Evening News have reported that the 28-year-old striker is frustrated with the United Board for failing to turn up with another bid as he was desperate for a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Josh King 'frustrated' over failed United transfer return #mufc https://t.co/iF14u7gHm2 — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) February 3, 2020

The United connection

King was signed by Manchester United from Vålerenga in 2008 as a youth player and made his debut for the under-18 side in a 5–1 home defeat to Sunderland on 29 March 2008. King was an integral part of the under-18s side in the 2009–10 season, scoring six goals in 14 appearances as the team won Group C of the 2009–10 Premier Academy League.

After stints at Borussia Monchengladbach, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers, he finally moved to his current club AFC Bournemouth in 2015 where he has been an integral part of the squad ever since.

Interest from Manchester

After Marcus Rashford was hit with a long term injury at the end of the calendar year 2019, United's pursuit for a replacement fueled up, considering the winter transfer window was about to open soon in January.

Having let Romelu Lukaku leave for Inter and Anthony Martial not being at his best this season, it was evident that a new striker had to come in to fill the void left by the in form Rashford.

The Red Devils ended up with a panic loan deal for Nigerian International Odion Ighalo in the wee hours of the transfer deadline day, resulting in a breakdown of King's return to Old Trafford.

King has been left feeling 'used and messed about' after failing to secure a shock return to Manchester United, according to multiple reports that have come in during the past few hours. With Ighalo's loan tenure set to conclude at the end of the current season, United may have a go again for King with Bournemouth interested in a straight sale rather than a loan arrangement.