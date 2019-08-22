Manchester United News: Juan Mata opens up on the mood inside the Red Devils camp

Juan Mata is happy with Manchester United's start to the season

What's the story?

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has affirmed that there is a sense of excitement and positivity inside the Red Devils camp, with respect to the current season. Further, the Spaniard also revealed that he is happy with the start to the campaign.

In case you didn't know...

After missing out on the Champions League qualification places last season, Manchester United spent heavily in the transfer market this summer - an outlay of £148 million.

Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were signed from Leicester City and Crystal Palace respectively, while winger Daniel James was also brought in from Swansea City to bolster their attacking options.

Their investment seems to be working well so far, as they have started the season with a 4-0 rout of Chelsea and a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Mata has played 163 league games for the Manchester-based club so far since joining from Chelsea in January 2014.

The heart of the matter

The 31-year-old revealed that there's excitement inside the Red Devils camp for the current season. Speaking to ESPN (via Mirror), he pronounced:

"Every time that you start a new season there is excitement. We have a manager that everyone knows, he's been around the club for many years and has done great things here."

"We are all very excited about what we can do. Hopefully we can have a great season and keep our fans happy and excited until the end of the season."

Despite having dropped points against Wolves, the play maker claimed that he is happy with Manchester United's start so far. He added:

"I'm very happy to be here and very happy we have started the season. The [summer pre-season] tour [to Australia, China, Singapore and Wales] was a nice few weeks for all of us to be together. We are only starting, but we're happy."

"I would be happier if we had six points. That's what we felt after the Wolves game but the first game was very good against a good side [ Chelsea ]. We've got four points, but we're looking forward to getting three more on Saturday [against Crystal Palace]."

What's next?

Manchester United host under-fire Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday, as they look to get back to winning ways.