Manchester United News: Juan Mata urges 'good influence' Paul Pogba to remain at Old Trafford amid transfer speculation 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
147   //    22 Jul 2019, 18:34 IST

Manchester United v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Manchester United v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United star Juan Mata insists Paul Pogba must stay at the club despite major transfer speculation linking him with a move away from Old Trafford. According to the Spaniard who labels Pogba as a 'positive and influential' man in the squad, the latter must stay at United in order to bring the glory days back.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba, who blew hot and cold last season due to off-field issues with former manager Jose Mourinho, became the subject to speculation after openly admitting his willingness to try a 'new challenge' elsewhere last month.

In fact, his agent too revealed that the Frenchman wanted to leave the club, as Manchester United finished 30 points adrift of champions and cross-town rivals Manchester City.

Mata, meanwhile, shares a unique bond with Pogba on and off the field. The former Chelsea midfielder penned a new deal with United earlier, keeping himself in the club for two more seasons.

The heart of the matter

Despite the ongoing transfer stories from all around Europe, Juan Mata believes Old Trafford is the best place for Pogba, who can do very well for the Red Devils.

 Speaking on the same, Mata remarked:

"We all know Paul and he is a fantastic midfielder, and a very good guy, very positive, and a good influence for everyone. I think he is happy and brings everyone together, but I cannot speak for other people - I speak for myself."

He elaborated:

"As a team-mate and a friend I would like him to stay and be happy because he is a very good player for us."
Optimistic as he has always been, the former Spain international is positive about the forthcoming season's fortunes. He added:

"This club has won more trophies than any other club in England and we want to win again big trophies. That is what the history of this club and the fans deserve. We know we have to improve and have a better season than last season. I think we have very good people in the changing room and good people in the manager."

What's next?

After a promising victory against Inter Milan where both Mata and Pogba featured, Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup on 25 July.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Juan Mata Paul Pogba
Pogba should stay at Manchester United - Mata
