Manchester United News: Luke Shaw hopeful of a better season after a embarrassing end to 2018/19 campaign

Luke Shaw

What's the story?

After a disappointing 2018/19 season, Luke Shaw is hopeful that Manchester United will make amends in the upcoming campaign. The left-back also reiterated that the coaching staff's work on the training ground has helped his side improve their fitness levels.

In case you missed it...

Manchester United endured a shambolic last campaign, where the club failed to win any silverware. The Red Devils also missed out on Champions League football next season after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

United finished 32 points behind the league leaders and arch-rivals Manchester City, leaving the club in a precarious situation. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit the ground running in pre-season and has worked on an attractive playing style and enhancing the fitness levels of his squad members.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of the upcoming season, Luke Shaw had a chat with Sky Sports' Adam Bate and he opened up about his side's 'embarrassing end' to last season. He also explained vividly why United will have a better 2019/20 campaign. His quote read as follows:

"From a personal point of view, it was a better season than I have had for a while but I still think I can do much better. I didn't really feel like anyone deserved the player-of-the-year award because of the season we had as a team. There is more to come from me and everyone needs to be better because last season was somewhere near embarrassing."

The 24-year-old assured that his side will have a better season by saying:

"We were all very disappointed. It hurt even more that there were so many English teams around us who were playing in finals and had done well while we were just on holiday. There was nothing we could do about it other than watch the games and think. Of course, it hurt. We all felt it. We have a lot to prove this season and I am sure we will. We are going to have a much better season."

What's next?

Manchester United begin their Premier League campaign against Chelsea on the 11th of August at Old Trafford.