Manchester United news: Luke Shaw ruled out for at least five weeks

Luke Shaw suffered a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace

What’s the story?

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw could be ruled out for at least five weeks, a period which could see him miss as many as eight matches after sustaining an injury to his hamstring.

In case you didn’t know

After initially suffering from numerous injury problems and loss of form, Luke Shaw struggled to cement his place in the Manchester United starting lineup, and was the subject of numerous public criticisms by erstwhile United manager Jose Mourinho.

However, the England international rallied back during the course of last season, and was one of the more consistent players as Manchester United’s season disrupted into mediocrity.

The 24-year-old made 40 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils which was the most he had managed in a single season in his Manchester United career, and for his efforts over the course of the campaign was voted as Manchester United’s Players' Player of the Year, as well as winning the prestigious Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

The heart of the matter.....

Luke Shaw would have been seeking to build on his recent progress to stake a claim back in the England team, and had started in each of Manchester United’s first three games of the new season at left-back before a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace over the weekend saw him substituted early on for Ashley Young.

Scans conducted have now revealed that the former Southampton man would be out for at least five weeks, which would see him miss crucial games for Ole Gunner Solskjaer, including a trip to face his former side next weekend, and clashes with Arsenal and Leicester City in the Premier League, as well as the kickoff of Manchester United's Europa League campaign.

What's next?

Ole Gunner Solskjaer would take his troops to St Mary's to face Southampton in the Premier League next weekend and would hope to bounce back from their disappointing home defeat to Crystal Palace last time out.

Though he would be without the services of Luke Shaw, the 46-year-old can still call on club captain Ashley Young to fill in, while Diogo Dalot could be an option once he's back from his injury.