Manchester United News: Marcus Rashford expected to be out for 2-3 months due to back problems

Marcus Rashford is expected to be out for 2-3 months due to an aggravated back problem, according to acclaimed journalist Henry Winter. The Englishman picked up the injury after coming off the bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers and had to be substituted after only 15 minutes in the match. He was a doubt for the Liverpool game and subsequently failed to make the trip to Anfield on Sunday.

Ahead of the game against Liverpool, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shed light on the striker’s condition, confirming that the striker’s back condition had worsened after the injury against Wolves.

He got knocks against Wolves and aggravated his back

However, Solskjaer also provided assurances that the striker would be afforded enough time to regain full fitness, while also confirming that he could be a lengthy absentee.

We will give him time before we put him back on the pitch. I wouldn't expect to be having him in the next few weeks.

Rashford aggravated his pre-existing back condition against Wolves

According to Henry Winter, the Englishman was already suffering from a single stress fracture in his back, which had not been treated yet. However, against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Rashford’s single stress fracture was compounded into a double stress fracture. Understandably, the Englishman is expected to be out for 2-3 months, which means that he could miss the majority of the remaining season.

To make matters worse, it has also come to the fore that Rashford has a floating bone in his ankle, which needs to be removed by a non-intrusive surgery. The Englishman has actually been playing through the pain barrier for the team so far this season.

The news will come as a huge blow for Solskjaer, who has been heavily reliant on the Englishman this season in the absence of Paul Pogba. Rashford has scored 19 times already this season for United and will be a huge miss for the Red Devils.

