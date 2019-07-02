Manchester United News: Marcus Rashford signs a mega deal to pledge his future to the club

Marcus Rashford

What's the story?

After months of speculation, Marcus Rashford has finally signed a four-year contract with Manchester United, with the club having an option to extend the contract by one year.

In case you didn't know...

Marcus Rashford started the 2017/2018 season playing a bit-part role for the team. He struggled at the start of the season, as Jose Mourinho played him all over the front three. When Mourinho was sacked, Solskjaer moved Rashford into a more central role. Solskjaer seemed to trust the youngster as he started almost every match under the new manager.

Heart of the matter

Rashford lost his form at the end of the last season which made some critics sceptical about him being offered a new contract. The Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be a big fan of the forward, which might have convinced United board to hand him a mega-deal.

Today Manchester United confirmed that they have agreed on a new deal with the youngster.

United manager Solsjkaer was full of praises for Rashford as he hailed the forward as one of the most talented English players of the generation.

“Marcus is one of the most talented English players of his generation. He is an outstanding player; blessed with natural pace and energy." United manager told the club's official website

The 21-year-old claimed that the club is everything for him, and he considers himself lucky that he gets a chance to represent the club.

“Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven, this club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt." Rashford said

According to Opta, Marcus Rashford has been involved in 66 goals for United, which is most by any United player since his debut.

What's next?

After securing services of their prized asset, United would be looking towards new signings to strengthen the team.