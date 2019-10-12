Manchester United news: Marouane Fellaini hits out at the Red Devils board

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

What's the news?

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has slammed the Red Devils board in an interview with the Daily Mail.

The Belgian midfielder played under four different managers during his time at Old Trafford.

In case you didn't know...

Marouane Fellaini joined the Red Devils in 2014 as David Moyes' first signing for Manchester United. The midfielder was one of the scapegoats during the Moyes era for his below-par performances. The Belgian became one of the important players under Louis Van Gaal's reign at Manchester United.

Fellaini then became the go-to figure for the Red Devils during the Jose Mourinho era before joining Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng in 2019 after making just one appearance under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The heart of the matter

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini voiced his opinion about the Manchester United board in an interview with the Daily Mail.

They brought in [David] Moyes, they didn't give him time. They brought in [Louis] Van Gaal, they gave him two years and we started to do some things, he won the cup, but after that they sacked the manager because they want to win quickly.

He wanted to build his team but after two years and a half they decided to sack him because the results were not there

That's the problem, they have to find a solution together. A manager like Van Gaal, tactically is very strong and a lot of experience and they sacked him

They brought in one of the best managers in the world in Jose Mourinho, he wanted to build a team and they sacked him.

Advertisement

For me the club were too quick to sack Jose [Mourinho] because a manager like that comes and he needs a lot of players to do his own philosophy. It's not easy to build a team in that time, you need more than two years

Mourinho, for the first season, he did amazingly, he improved the team, won things. Okay the second season, was a bit more difficult, but he tried and did his best to help the team

I don't know what they will do with Ole. Now you have a new manager, they wanted young players and that's what happens when you play with just young players - they will be up and down, up and down, that's football

The Belgian has made 28 appearances and scored 11 times in all competitions for the Chinese side since his arrival.

What's next

Having retired from international football in March, Fellaini will now be seen against Guanzhou R&F when the CSL returns after the international break during next week.