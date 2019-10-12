Manchester United News: Marouane Fellaini opens up about his time with the Red Devils

Southampton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has discussed his time at Old Trafford and also spoke about how he is liking playing in the Chinese Super League.

The Belgian was in Jose Mourinho's plans last season, but found himself relegated to the bench after the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in mid-December.

In case you didn't know...

Fellaini joined Manchester United in 2014 amidst much fanfare, but his debut season for the Red Devils saw him being named in The Telegraph's Top 10 Worst Transfers of the Season.

The midfielder made 177 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League giants, scoring 22 goals during his five-and-a-half year stay at the club.

Fellaini, who joined Chinese Super League outfit Shandong Luneng in February, has thus far made 28 appearances for his new employers, scoring 11 times.

The heart of the matter

Fellaini recently opened up about his time at Manchester United and life in China, and said,

"I played five and half years for Manchester. My first season was a transition, so I was in transition, ‘I know I didn’t have a great season. But after that I played my games, played well and I won things.

"Okay, I didn’t win the Premier League but that’s part of football. Manchester City was a strong team and was difficult to battle against them.

"But I did some great games, scored some important goals, so for me I was very happy with my time in Manchester.’ Unfortunately, Old Trafford isn’t quite so cheery right now.

"China is good, it’s a new culture, a new country and I discovered that. I’ve enjoyed it.

"It’s different, it’s a different atmosphere, the intensity is not the same, the crowd is not the same but it’s a new challenge. It was the time for me to leave Europe, I wanted a new challenge and I’m very happy with that so I don’t regret it at all."

What's next?

With just five games remaining in the Chinese Super League season, Fellaini will be hoping to consolidate his side's Asian Champions League position when the league resumes after the international break.