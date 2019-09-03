Manchester United news: Mason Greenwood set to sign new £25,000-a-week contract with Red Devils

Manchester United are set to reward Mason Greenwood with a new deal

What's the story?

According to reports, Manchester United are set to reward Mason Greenwood with a new bumper contract for the progress the youngster has made in the last few months.

In case you didn't know...

Greenwood joined United's youth academy in 2007 and made his competitive debut for the club last season. The Englishman has played seven league games for the club thus far and is regarded highly by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking about the youngster during pre-season this year, Solskjaer said:

"I think with his movement and his cleverness, he’s going to be a very good player, the young boy.

"He can play all of the front-three positions, or across the front four, as he can play number 10, number seven, number 11 and number nine.

"He’s a natural footballer with his left foot, coming in, but he’s got two feet and can play anywhere along the front. He’s just a natural.

"When he takes a penalty with his right, then takes a penalty with his left, free-kicks with his left, free-kicks with his right. He is almost what you’d call 50-50, maybe 51-49 left-footed."

The 17-year-old has come off the bench in each of United's four league games this season and is set to play a key role at the club following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

The heart of the matter

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are set to offer Greenwood a new deal which will see him earn a basic salary of £25,000-per-week. The deal on the table is also believed to have a clause which will increase his wages depending on the number of games he plays.

Greenwood bagged 15 goals and four assists in 13 appearances in the U18 Premier League last season and was awarded the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year accolade for his exploits.

What's next?

Manchester United will square off against Leicester City at Old Trafford after the international break.