Manchester United News: "Maybe it’s all become a little too much" for Alexis Sanchez

Jakob Haugerud FOLLOW ANALYST News 62 // 22 Aug 2019, 19:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexis Sanchez has cut a gloomy figure in recent months, and is attempting to leave Manchester for good.

What's the story?

Former Arsenal and Manchester United player, Robin van Persie, recently expressed his concern in a recent interview with BT sport, about the negativity surrounding Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United fans.

In the interview, Robin van Persie spoke positively about the Chilean player but argued that his poor performances could be due to the mental toll of the criticism he is facing.

In case you didn't know

Robin Van Persie.

During Sanchez's time at Arsenal he had trophy-laden success for both club and country, winning two FA cups, the Community Shield, and two Copa Americas.

However, ever since his move to Manchester United, his trophy-winning season have all dried up, both domestically and internationally.

The heart of the matter

When Sanchez moved from club rivals Arsenal to Manchester United, many believed that he was yet another welcome edition to elevate Manchester United back to their former glory.

However, as often happens, this did not turn out as expected and the once world class player has under-performed for the Red Devils for the vast majority of his time there.

This summer there has been a lot of moves by Sanchez to leave Manchester for Inter Milan, but conflicts over wages have stalled these talks, and with the season underway it is still possible for him to feature in the Manchester United lineups.

In a recent interview with BT sport, Robin van Persie said, in response to a question about Sanchez's time at Manchester United, that "Sanchez doesn’t look happy to me."

Advertisement

The Dutch legend elaborated his point and suggested that this unhappiness could be a result of the "negativity around him from fans and people who have opinions on social media."

He concluded by suggesting that maybe all of this negativity and pressure has "become a little too much for him."

It is hard to disagree with Van Persie's observations about Alexis Sanchez, and it is clear to anyone that he isn't happy with his current situation at Manchester United. Although he possesses the world class talent he used to display regularly, he isn't doing so at Manchester United.

In addition, although it is clear that Sanchez wants to leave Manchester, and England in general, this may not happen as the summer transfer window is fast approaching its end, and his wage demands are proving to be a problem with potential buyers.

What's next?

Manchester United face off against Crystal Palace this Saturday in a home fixture at Old Trafford.

Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer consider bringing Sanchez into the picture?