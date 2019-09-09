Manchester United News: Michael Owen believes that the gap between the Red Devils and Liverpool is not huge

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left) and Liverpool FC manager, Jurgen Klopp (right)

What is the story?

Despite Manchester United finishing 31 points behind Jurgen Klopp's men last season in the Premier League, Liverpool legend Michael Owen believes that the Old Trafford outfit are not too far behind their arch-rivals Liverpool

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hired as the manager of the club in December 2018. Although United's start under their new manager was nothing short of marvelous, the Red Devils got a reality check in the latter stages of the season. As a result of the consistent setbacks, they failed to secure a top four finish and ended the Premier League 2018-19 season in 6th position.

Over the course of the summer, Solskjaer recruited only three new members to the club's roster. The Red side of Manchester began their 2019-20 campaign with a bang as they registered a resounding 4-0 win over Chelsea. But, since then, Solskjaer's men have picked up just two points from three matches and are in 8th place on the table.

On the other hand, as a result of an impressive winning streak, Juergen Klopp's men top the Premier League points table, and we can expect a strong challenge from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who are only two points behind the table-toppers.

The heart of the matter...

Speaking to ESPN, former Liverpool striker Owen made some bold comments and insisted that a classy manager could help United retain their glorious days. He said:

“I don’t necessarily think the players are all that bad, I think when you look at other teams, look at Liverpool for example, are Manchester United players far inferior to Liverpool’s? I don’t necessarily think so.

“But do Liverpool’s players play with a greater understanding, a great cohesion, a lot of confidence? Then, yes.

“I was talking to John Barnes the other day and he was saying exactly the same thing. He doesn’t think there’s anything in the two squads."

He further added,

When you look at the players, Manchester United have got great players but managers don’t seem to be getting that tune out of them like the Pep Guardiola teams or like the Jurgen Klopp teams at the moment.

“It will be interesting to see if Ole can do that over a period of time.”

What's next?

Both Manchester United and Liverpool will be looking for a victory next weekend in the Premier League. The Old Trafford outfits host Leicester City, whereas the Reds welcome Newcastle United at Anfield.