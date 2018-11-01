Manchester United News: Mourinho's transfer targets to be rejected, Pogba quashes exit rumours and more - 1st November 2018

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST News 49 // 01 Nov 2018, 21:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Pogba intends to stay put

All the latest Manchester United news in one place!

#1 Mourinho's transfer targets to be rejected

According to ESPN, Manchester United are set to pile more misery on manager Jose Mourinho by rejecting his listed transfer targets. The Special One has criticized the club's lack of support in the market multiple times this season, given their disappointing summer transfer window.

Mourinho is hopeful of landing a centre-back in January, with Alessio Romagnoli, Milan Skriniar and Nikola Milenkovic touted as his potential targets. However, the United boss could be set for another upsetting transfer window in January.

He has already suffered from failures in bringing either one of Toby Alderweireld, Jerome Boateng and Harry Maguire in summer for various reasons.

#2 Pogba quashes exit rumours

Manchester United poster-boy Paul Pogba dropped a hint on his future at the club - one that the United faithful will be extremely pleased to know.

Commenting on his stay in an interview with French outlet RMC Sport, he said:

“Coming back to Manchester United was like coming home. This has always been my home and it forever will be. My future is currently in Manchester.”

“I still have a contract, I’m playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the near future. One thing I can assure you: I will always give 100 per cent, no matter which coach I always give everything. I cannot say more.”

The Frenchman has been linked with moves to Juventus and Barcelona.

#3 Manchester United interested in AS Roma star

According to a report by Calciomercato via The Mirror, Manchester United are interested in acquiring the services of As Roma's young starlet Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The 22-year-old has churned out impressive performances recently. The revocation of a €30 million clause in his contract seems to have triggered the interest of the Red Devils, with rivals Chelsea and Manchester City also vying for his signature.