Manchester United News: Mourinho to launch an investigation, Alexis replaced for Juventus clash and more - 23rd October 2018  

Jose Mourinho is set to launch an investigation regarding teamsheet leak

#1 Mourinho to launch an investigation regarding teamsheet leaks

According to the Daily Mail, Jose Mourinho is set to launch an investigation after Manchester United's teamsheet for the Chelsea clash was leaked on social media. The Red Devils boss was angry after finding an accurate version of his team on the Internet on Saturday morning before the kick-off.

A last-minute equaliser by Ross Barkley saw United secure a 2-2 draw and a point against Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea. Anthony Martial made the scoresheet twice for the Red Devils after Antonio Rudiger scored the opener for the Blues.

Manchester United's team was also leaked before their clash against West Ham last month, which ended in a 3-1 loss away from home.

#2 Alexis Sanchez misses out on Juventus clash

Chilean superstar Alexis Sanchez has been left out of the squad to face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. The 29-year-old has been replaced by United youngster Tahith Chong, who took a part in the training session alongside seniors Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in the morning ahead of the clash.

The 18-year-old is one of the highly-rated youngsters at Old Trafford. He netted a brace against the Sunderland U23 on Friday prior to his inclusion in the squad for the UCL showdown against the Old Lady.

#3 Anthony Martial ready to extend his contract

If the reports from French outlet RMC Sport are to be believed, Anthony Martial is ready to extend his stay at Manchester United. The Frenchman was surrounded by uncertainty regarding his contract extension, given the tensed relationship between him and United boss Jose Mourinho.

The French outlet also reported that Martial had turned down multiple contract extension offers and was linked with moves to Juventus and Tottenham.

Martial's current deal at Old Trafford runs out in 2019 and he could be set to become the second player to extend his stay at the club this month after the Red Devils tied down Luke Shaw to a long-term deal. The report also stated that the new deal would see him earning as much as much as £175,000 per week.

The 22-year-old also commented on his relationship with Jose Mourinho after scoring a brace in a 2-2 draw against Chelsea this weekend. He said:

"Things were not tense between us to begin with. We have a player-coach relationship and I hope that we will continue like that and bring Manchester United as much as possible."