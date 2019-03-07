Manchester United news: 'No way' Solskjaer isn't given United manager job after Champions League win over PSG, says a former Old Trafford star

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.15K // 07 Mar 2019, 11:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes that there is "no way" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be given the permanent manager position at Old Trafford after the miracle he pulled off at the Parc des Princes last night.

In case you didn't know...

Mirroring Ajax's rout of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night, United overturned their 2-0 home deficit in the Champions League Round of 16 to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1.

A brace from Romelu Lukaku and a late penalty from Marcus Rashford cancelled out Juan Bernat's goal, helping the Red Devils secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

United have been on a scintillating run since Solskjaer took over as caretaker boss in December, bridging an eleven point gap to sneak into the top four in the Premier League.

The heart of the matter

Neville, who previously predicted that Solskjaer would be appointed at United permanently, believes that there is nothing that can stop the club from signing him, especially after he took them to the next stage of Europe's top competition.

Speaking to Viasport (via Goal), he said, "There is no way he is not going to get the job. I think it’s just a case of the timing. I think they’ll stick to the original timing."

Advertisement

"I don’t think they’ll bring it forward because they’ve got a big game on Sunday against Arsenal. So why would you distract everything from that game? You wouldn’t do. You’d stick to the plan."

The former defender added that the ball is now in the Norwegian's court when it comes to negotiations.

"There was no doubt before the game for me. After the game, he can name the length of his contract, he can name his salary, he can put a statue outside of the ground wherever he wants. He can do whatever he wants after that."

What's next?

United will next battle Arsenal in the Premier League for a place in the top four on Sunday night.

Advertisement