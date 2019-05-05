Manchester United News: "Nothing about this United team I like at all," says a disappointed Gary Neville

What's the story?

After a draw with Huddersfield Town, Manchester United have dropped out of the race to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over after Jose Mourinho's sacking but failed to inspire his side towards the end of the season. Gary Neville has since warned Solskjaer of the huge amount of work that needs to be done in the rebuilding of the squad.

In case you didn't know...

During his term as the interim manager of the Red Devils, Solskjaer guided the United team in excellent fashion. The team even managed to overcome the tie against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16.

However, since his appointment as the permanent manager of the club, United's performance has gone exactly the opposite way from what fans would have wished for. The Red Devils have not won in their last five games in all competitions and were knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville was reminded of Tottenham as he examined this United team. He said, "Do you know what it reminds me of? It reminds me of the Tottenham team that Mauricio Pochettino picked up."

The 44-year-old former player added that the team looked like " A group of players that looked like individuals, nothing there, no real spirit and he dismantled it piece by piece and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to dismantle this piece by piece."

Neville concluded by saying,

"Nothing about this United team I like at all. They’re just awful. They’re a despondent group of people."

What's next?

With uncertainty over the future of many players such as Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and David de Gea, Solskjaer would surely have plenty of work to do this summer if he wants his side to pull off consistent performances. Judging by the situation, finishing in the top four should definitely be the aim for the club next season.