Manchester United transfer news: Former player in contention to replace Mourinho and more - October 10, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
341   //    10 Oct 2018, 22:34 IST

Mourinho could be sacked
Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup! As we get closer to the start of the January transfer window, we can see the number of rumours regarding the biggest club in England rise.

So, with that said, here is a look at some of the biggest stories of the day…

Skriniar update

AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Inter defender Milan Skriniar has admitted that he is aware of the rumours linking him to Manchester United. The centre-half, however, has played down the stories about Mourinho wanting him.

According to him, since the window is all but closed for the moment, it is hard for him to give an opinion. He also added that he is not letting the reports get the better of him as nothing happened in the summer – despite all the stories. 

‘Yes, but I don’t know if it’s true,’ he said.

‘Personally, I don’t know, as the transfer window has just shut, so it’s hard for me to say anything.

‘There was some noise in the summer, but nothing happened, so I’m not letting it bother me.’

Pogba not approached

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

While Barcelona are the club most linked to the World Cup winner, Juventus have also been reported to be in the fray for their former player. However, all those rumours may have been crashed right now.

According to Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici, the World Cup-winning midfielder is a player that they love but have “never” considered the option of signing him back from the Old Trafford while also assuring that it won’t be the case in the future as well.

“We love Paul Pogba, we have a fantastic relationship with him but we’ve never thought about his return at Juventus and we’re not going to think about it,” he said.

Laurent Blanc

Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League

Jose Mourinho might still be the manager of Manchester United but there is no guarantee that he will be in the post until the end of the season. While Zidane has been linked as a successor, we have another Frenchman in contention for the role.

According to Don Balon, Laurent Blanc is another option that the Red Devils are considering. The former France manager was once a Manchester United player and might take the reins of the club in the future.

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Paul Pogba Manchester United Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
