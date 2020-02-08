Manchester United News: Odion Ighalo will not travel with Red Devils to warm weather training camp in Spain

Odion Ighalo will not travel with the Manchester United squad to their warm weather training camp in Spain, Sky Sports reports. The Nigerian will continue his training at Manchester amid fears that once he leaves the UK, he might be denied re-entry due to stringent screening programs for Coronavirus.

Ighalo joined the Red Devils on transfer deadline day from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, in a loan deal until the end of the season. With the coronavirus outbreak claiming 722 lives already in China, there are reports that the UK could impose further restrictions on people who have travelled from China in the last couple of weeks.

That has forced the Nigerian to stay at Manchester and carry out customized training programs while the rest of the team travel to Spain to indulge in warm-weather training sessions.

Ighalo staying back as a precautionary measure

Manchester United will fly off to Marbella in Spain on Saturday and the club has confirmed that Ighalo’s absence in the squad for the training camp is just a precautionary measure. Speaking to MUTV, head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that the Nigerian is not travelling because he arrived from China recently. He said,

Odion will stay in Manchester, because he arrived from China in the last 14 days.

Solskjaer also confirmed that the Nigerian will continue his acclimatization with his new surroundings with a personal trainer.

Because of the situation in China, we're not sure if he'd be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again, so he's staying here working with a personal coach, individual programme and his family then can settle in England as well.

The Norwegian also revealed that Ighalo was looking forward to getting to know the rest of the team in the warm weather camp, but United are reluctant to take a risk due to increasingly tight border restrictions.

Of course, he might have liked to have come with the players and got to know them, but the risk [of potential border restrictions tightening], we don't want to take that.

