Manchester United News: Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ready to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo, wouldn't mind Lionel Messi either

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST News 59 // 06 Apr 2019, 12:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Solksjaer with Cristiano Ronaldo during their days at Manchester United

What's the story?

In a recent interview with ESPN, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that he does not feel the need to strengthen any particular area of his squad.

However, if Cristiano Ronaldo or his counterpart Lionel Messi comes calling, the Norwegian tactician would welcome them with open arms.

In case you didn't know..

In what is going to be a hectic summer for the Red Devils in the transfer market, the 20-time EPL winners are poised to go all in for Borussia Dortmund prodigy, Jadon Sancho and highly-rated Napoli centre-back, Kalidou Koulibaly.

Since taking over the Old Trafford job from the former manager, Jose Mourinho, in December, the 46-year-old has brought back the sense of belief within the Manchester United squad, having overturned their fortunes in the second half of the season.

Delivering with some promising results (including a sensational comeback against PSG in the UEFA Champions League) during the first few months of his stint at the Old Trafford dugout, the 6-time Premier League winner has now been appointed as the Red Devils' head coach, permanently.

With speculations surrounding the futures of Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, and Juan Mata, the Red Devils are poised to have a busy transfer window ahead. Solksjaer, who would have a strong say on the departures and the incomings, insisted that there's no need to strengthen a particular part of his squad but would welcome former-teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, listen up: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has invited you to join his Manchester United revolution. pic.twitter.com/67R0Qzs2EY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 5, 2019

The heart of the matter

Speaking with the US-based media outlet, ESPN, the Norwegian tactician said:

“There’s no particular position really [that we need to strengthen],” the 46-year-old said.

Advertisement

“But if Messi comes up then maybe we can, or Ronaldo.

“If Ronaldo wants to come home then maybe we should take him back, eh?”

The 46-year-old boss also heaped praise on his current squad, stating:

"When I came in, the players, I think they’re great,”

“I think they’re all so good, and I just want to try to improve them.

“I think the work we have done on the training pitch is showing that they are improving.”

What's next?

Following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, the Red Devils will host FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, in their next fixture.

Advertisement