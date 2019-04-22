Manchester United News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to wield the axe on United squad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to axe at least five players during the summer

What's the story?

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to wield the axe and cut some of the club's biggest names as he attempts to restore the legendary club to its former glories.

"I will be successful here. There are players here that won't be part of that," he said to Sky Sports.

That damning statement came on the back of United's humiliating 4-0 defeat versus Merseyside club, Everton on Easter Sunday.

Following the defeat, Solskjaer motioned to his players to approach United's visiting supporters at Goodison Park. When none did, the manager himself apologised to the fans and spoke of his disgust at some of his squad post-match.

In case you didn't know...

United appointed the Norwegian as permanent manager in March after they had previously awarded him the Interim position following Jose Mourinho's sacking in December.

Mourinho had spoken at length of a dressing room issue with certain players who were dragging the club down. It now appears that Solskjaer, with six defeats in his past eight games as gaffer, has inherited that same problem.

The heart of the matter

Solskjaer did not name names but the implication is clear: if you do not have the desire or work ethic to represent United, then you will not be a part of this club any longer.

Two men whose futures may be in doubt are French pair, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba. Martial had been criticised by Solskjaer before the Everton game and produced a woeful performance in that fixture.

Pogba was repeatedly questioned regarding his professionalism by former boss, Mourinho and marched straight down the tunnel following the Everton match after Solskjaer had asked his team to apologise to the United faithful.

Paul Pogba: United's record signing set to depart the club?

Former United defender, Gary Neville supported his former teammate and chimed in with a scathing assessment of a few members of the United team: "You are supported 100 per cent in getting rid of any player who falls below the work ethic and values that Manchester United have." He added: "Every single fan will want those players out of this club immediately."

What's next?

Manchester United take on cross-city rivals and reigning Premier League Champions Manchester City on Wednesday evening as they look to get their top four hopes back on track with a victory.

The summer transfer window opens on July 1, 2019 and Solskjaer will have five weeks to axe his under-performing stars and sign some replacements before the window closes ahead of the 2019/20 season.