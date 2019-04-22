×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to wield the axe on United squad

Paul Benson
ANALYST
News
262   //    22 Apr 2019, 20:56 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to axe at least five players during the summer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to axe at least five players during the summer

What's the story?

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to wield the axe and cut some of the club's biggest names as he attempts to restore the legendary club to its former glories.

"I will be successful here. There are players here that won't be part of that," he said to Sky Sports.

That damning statement came on the back of United's humiliating 4-0 defeat versus Merseyside club, Everton on Easter Sunday.

Following the defeat, Solskjaer motioned to his players to approach United's visiting supporters at Goodison Park. When none did, the manager himself apologised to the fans and spoke of his disgust at some of his squad post-match.

In case you didn't know...

United appointed the Norwegian as permanent manager in March after they had previously awarded him the Interim position following Jose Mourinho's sacking in December.

Mourinho had spoken at length of a dressing room issue with certain players who were dragging the club down. It now appears that Solskjaer, with six defeats in his past eight games as gaffer, has inherited that same problem.

The heart of the matter

Solskjaer did not name names but the implication is clear: if you do not have the desire or work ethic to represent United, then you will not be a part of this club any longer.

Two men whose futures may be in doubt are French pair, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba. Martial had been criticised by Solskjaer before the Everton game and produced a woeful performance in that fixture.

Pogba was repeatedly questioned regarding his professionalism by former boss, Mourinho and marched straight down the tunnel following the Everton match after Solskjaer had asked his team to apologise to the United faithful.

Advertisement
Paul Pogba: United's record signing set to depart the club?
Paul Pogba: United's record signing set to depart the club?


Former United defender, Gary Neville supported his former teammate and chimed in with a scathing assessment of a few members of the United team: "You are supported 100 per cent in getting rid of any player who falls below the work ethic and values that Manchester United have." He added: "Every single fan will want those players out of this club immediately."

What's next?

Manchester United take on cross-city rivals and reigning Premier League Champions Manchester City on Wednesday evening as they look to get their top four hopes back on track with a victory.

The summer transfer window opens on July 1, 2019 and Solskjaer will have five weeks to axe his under-performing stars and sign some replacements before the window closes ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Advertisement
Opinion: Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the right man for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fixed Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what United signings must have
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the importance of playing the Manchester United way
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves the Manchester United Job
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news:  'Our dressing room is bouncing at the moment', says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer propel Manchester United back to their golden days? 
RELATED STORY
Why it's not fair to blame Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Manchester United's recent slump
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might get the permanent job if United beat Liverpool, suggests Paul Merson
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Breaking News: Club fans want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sell star midfielder
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us